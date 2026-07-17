A Collagen Support Supplement for Firmer, Younger-Looking Skin

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More consumers are on the search for the best collagen support supplements for aging skin, and many are turning to ActivatedYou for its popular skin-support formula: award-winning ActivatedYou® Essential Skin Food™. Designed to support healthy collagen production from within, this plant-based skin-nourishing formula has gained attention for helping improve the appearance of wrinkles, sagging skin, dullness, and overall skin texture — without using animal-derived collagen.†*

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is a daily vegan collagen support supplement formulated to help improve skin firmness, elasticity, hydration, and visible smoothness. Unlike traditional collagen powders or collagen peptides that rely on animal-derived collagen, Essential Skin Food works differently by helping support your body’s own natural collagen production process.

Featuring clinically studied ingredients like Dermaval® and Cosmythic®, along with essential amino acids and antioxidant-rich phytonutrients, ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food works to support firmer, smoother, more radiant-looking skin from head to toe.†*

With positive reviews from users looking for vegan collagen alternatives, healthy aging support, and skin elasticity supplements, Essential Skin Food has become a standout option in the growing beauty-from-within category.†*

What Is the Best Collagen Supplement for Aging Skin?

As consumers become more conscious about clean beauty and plant-based wellness, many are searching for the best vegan collagen supplement for aging skin. Traditional collagen powders are typically sourced from bovine or marine collagen, which may not fit every lifestyle or dietary preference. That's why products like ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food have gained attention for offering a different approach to skin support.†*

Rather than supplying animal-derived collagen, Essential Skin Food works as a collagen supporter by helping encourage your body's natural collagen production using clinically studied plant compounds, amino acids, and antioxidant-rich polyphenols. Ingredients like Dermaval® and Cosmythic® are designed to help support skin firmness, elasticity, hydration, and overall radiance from within.†*

For those looking for a vegan-friendly beauty supplement that supports smoother-looking skin, fewer visible wrinkles, and healthy aging support, Essential Skin Food may be one of the top plant-based collagen alternatives available today.†*

What Causes Collagen Loss as You Age?

Collagen loss is a natural part of the aging process. Starting in your mid-30s, the body gradually begins producing less collagen each year, and by age 40, many people lose collagen faster than their bodies can replace it. This decline is one of the primary contributors to visible signs of aging, such as wrinkles, sagging skin, dryness, and loss of firmness.

Several factors may accelerate collagen breakdown, including:

Natural aging

Sun exposure and UV damage

Oxidative stress from free radicals

Poor diet

Smoking

Chronic stress

Environmental pollutants

Excess sugar consumption

Elastin breakdown also plays a role in aging skin, contributing to looseness and reduced elasticity over time. That's why many modern beauty-from-within supplements focus not only on collagen support, but also on antioxidant protection and elastin preservation.

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food contains plant-based compounds designed to help support collagen production while also helping defend against oxidative stress and elastin breakdown associated with aging skin.†*

What Is ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food?

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is a daily vegan collagen support supplement formulated to help improve skin firmness, elasticity, hydration, and visible smoothness. Unlike traditional collagen powders or collagen peptides that rely on animal-derived collagen, Essential Skin Food works differently by helping support your body's own natural collagen production process.†*

This once-daily capsule contains six plant-based skin-supporting compounds designed to:

Support healthy collagen production†*

Promote firmer, tighter-looking skin†*

Help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines†*

Support healthy skin cell turnover†*

Fight elastin breakdown associated with visible aging†*

Protect against skin-damaging free radicals†*

Promote radiant, hydrated-looking skin†*

Because collagen production naturally declines with age, many users turn to supplements like Essential Skin Food to help support youthful-looking skin, healthier hair, stronger nails, and overall wellness.†*

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Real Reviews

"I still could not believe the results that I noticed on my younger-looking & less saggy facial features…No more tiredness & dull skin on my face. I was so happy that I finally found the product that really showed the real difference."* - MyKim P. (5/26)

"My skin looks GREAT!!! I can always depend on Skin Food to make my skin flawless. I can just get up in the morning NO WORRIES."* - Christine B. (5/26)

"I'm very happy with the results so far. I ran into a friend 2 days ago and she said 'Wow, your face looks so clear. Your skin looks good.' I think that says it all!"* - Alon W. (3/26)

What Are the Key Ingredients in ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food?

Dermaval - A clinically studied plant-based collagen support complex featuring:

Pomegranate Extract

Coffeeberry

Quercetin

Camu Camu

Dermaval is designed to help support skin elasticity and firmness while helping combat elastin breakdown that contributes to sagging skin and wrinkles.

Cosmythic - A polyphenol-rich botanical compound known for helping "energize" fibroblasts — the cells responsible for collagen production in the body. This ingredient supports radiant, youthful-looking skin and healthy collagen formation.†*

Lysine - An essential amino acid that serves as one of the building blocks of collagen and connective tissue throughout the body.†*

L-Proline - A collagen-supporting amino acid that works synergistically with Lysine to help support skin structure, firmness, and elasticity.†*

Pomegranate Extract - Rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that help fight oxidative stress and support healthy skin aging.†*

Quercetin - A powerful plant flavonoid known for antioxidant support and helping defend against free radical damage.†*

What Are the Overall Benefits of ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food?

Many users searching for the best supplement for aging skin, wrinkles, skin elasticity, and collagen support are drawn to Essential Skin Food because of its comprehensive beauty-from-within approach. Potential benefits may include:

Firmer, tighter-looking skin†*

Improved skin hydration and radiance†*

Reduced appearance of wrinkles and fine lines†*

Support for healthy collagen production†*

Healthier-looking hair and nails†*

Support for skin elasticity†*

Antioxidant support against environmental stressors†*

Vegan-friendly collagen support†*

Whole-body connective tissue support†*

Some users also report improvements beyond skin appearance, including healthier-looking hair, stronger nails, improved flexibility, and digestive support due to collagen's importance throughout the body.†*

Is ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Worth Buying?

For consumers searching for the best vegan collagen supplement, anti-aging skin support capsule, or collagen builder supplement, ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food may be worth considering.†*

Its plant-based approach to collagen support helps differentiate it from many traditional collagen powders on the market. Rather than relying on bovine or marine collagen, Essential Skin Food focuses on supporting your body's natural collagen-building processes using amino acids, antioxidants, and clinically studied plant compounds.†*

The formula may especially appeal to:

Vegans and vegetarians

Consumers who are avoiding animal collagen

Adults concerned about wrinkles or skin sagging†*

Those looking for beauty-from-within supplements

Individuals seeking holistic healthy aging support†*

The addition of a 90-day ActivatedYou Promise may also provide additional reassurance for first-time buyers through a money-back guarantee.

What Makes ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Different Than Other Collagen Products?

Unlike many collagen supplements that simply provide animal collagen peptides, Essential Skin Food is specifically formulated as a collagen supporter and collagen builder. It contains zero animal-based collagen and instead works to help support your body's own collagen production naturally.†*

Key differences include:

Vegan collagen support formula

Plant-based ingredients

Clinically studied compounds

Polyphenol-rich antioxidant support†*

One capsule per day, convenience

Focus on fibroblast support and collagen synthesis†*

Beauty-from-within approach instead of topical-only skincare

This makes Essential Skin Food stand out among traditional collagen powders, gummies, and beauty supplements.

Who Should Use ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food?

Essential Skin Food is designed for adults looking to support healthier, firmer, more youthful-looking skin. It may be especially beneficial for individuals noticing:

Fine lines and wrinkles†*

Sagging skin†*

Loss of skin elasticity†*

Dull complexion†*

Dry or rough skin texture†*

Age-related collagen decline†*

It may also appeal to consumers interested in vegan beauty supplements, healthy aging support, and collagen-friendly nutrition.†*

Can Collagen Support Supplements Help People With Wrinkles?

Collagen is one of the most important structural proteins in the body and plays a major role in keeping skin looking smooth, firm, and youthful. As collagen production naturally declines with age, many people begin noticing visible signs of aging, such as wrinkles, fine lines, sagging skin, and loss of elasticity.†*

Collagen support supplements are designed to help address this issue by supporting the body's natural collagen-building processes. Products like ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food use ingredients such as amino acids, polyphenols, and plant-based collagen supporters to help encourage healthier collagen production and protect against elastin breakdown.†*

While no supplement can completely stop the aging process, many users incorporate collagen support formulas into their daily wellness routines to help improve skin texture, hydration, firmness, and the appearance of wrinkles over time. Consistency is important, as visible improvements often occur gradually with continued use.†*

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where Can I Purchase ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food? Consumers looking for authentic ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food can purchase it directly from the official ActivatedYou website. Purchasing directly from the brand may help ensure access to authentic formulas, promotions, guarantees, and customer support.

When Can I Expect Results From ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food? Results may vary depending on age, lifestyle, consistency, and individual collagen levels. Some users report improvements in skin hydration and radiance within several weeks, while more noticeable changes in skin firmness, elasticity, and texture may take longer with continued use. Because the formula supports your body's natural collagen-building process, consistent daily supplementation is typically recommended for optimal results.†*

How Can I Ensure I'm Getting Authentic ActivatedYou Products? To help ensure authenticity and product quality, consumers are encouraged to purchase Essential Skin Food directly through the official ActivatedYou website or authorized retailers. Avoid unauthorized third-party sellers or listings that may not guarantee freshness, quality control, or eligibility for the ActivatedYou 90-day satisfaction guarantee.

How Do I Use ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food? ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is designed to be simple and convenient to incorporate into your daily wellness routine. Users are instructed to take one capsule daily with a full glass of water, preferably alongside food. Consistent daily use is recommended for best results, as collagen support and visible skin improvements typically occur gradually over time.*



About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, ActivatedYou founder, and actor—best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to conduct extensive research in nutrition and inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou. Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients to deliver effective solutions designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic, Morning Complete, and Lean + Active. To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on X, and ActivatedYou on YouTube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact:

Laura Baumgartner - Asylum PR

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SOURCE ActivatedYou