ActivatedYou by Maggie Q Launches Vital Strength, ActivatedYou's First Muscle-Supporting, Creatine Supplement: A Performance Formula for Lean Muscle, Recovery, and Total-Body Resilience

New Daily Supplement Combines Creatine Monohydrate, Essential Amino Acids, and Vitamin D3 to Support Strength, Endurance, and Muscle Tone at Any Age

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivatedYou®, the wellness brand founded by actress and health advocate Maggie Q and leading functional medicine physician Dr. Frank Lipman, today announced the launch of Vital Strength™. This comprehensive performance and recovery supplement is designed to support lean muscle tone, physical strength, and lasting endurance. Formulated with a precision-selected blend of creatine monohydrate, essential amino acids, and vitamin D3, Vital Strength is built for anyone who wants to feel stronger and more capable in their body, hit their fitness goals with greater ease, and maintain a resilient physique at any age. Vital Strength is available now at Activatedyou.com.†*

What Is ActivatedYou Vital Strength?

ActivatedYou Vital Strength is a daily performance and recovery powder formulated to address the core cellular mechanisms behind physical strength — not just surface-level macros. Where standard protein shakes focus on calories and general nutrition, Vital Strength functions as a precision activator: targeting the specific pathways your body relies on for explosive movement, muscle recovery, and structural function.†*

Each scoop delivers creatine monohydrate for cellular energy and muscle hydration, an essential amino acid blend (including BCAAs L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, and L-Valine) to support muscle tissue and accelerate recovery, and vitamin D3 to maintain the critical link between your nervous system and your muscles. Three additional hand-selected nutrient blends round out the formula, supporting stamina and protecting hard-working muscles from oxidative stress.†*

ActivatedYou Vital Strength Key Ingredients

ActivatedYou Vital Strength is built around three primary active ingredients, each chosen for a specific, evidence-backed role in physical performance and recovery:†*

Creatine Monohydrate - One of the most researched performance compounds available, creatine monohydrate supports ATP energy production, the fuel source your muscles draw on during explosive or high-intensity movement. It also promotes muscle hydration, which contributes to fuller, more defined muscle tone over time.

Essential Amino Acid Blend (BCAAs: L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, L-Valine) - Branched-chain amino acids are the primary building blocks your body uses to repair and rebuild muscle tissue after exercise. This BCAA blend is designed to shorten recovery time, reduce muscle breakdown, and help you maintain lean muscle mass even on rest days.

Vitamin D3 (as Cholecalciferol) - Vitamin D3 plays a foundational role in both bone density and neuromuscular function. By supporting the signaling pathway between your nervous system and your muscles, D3 helps ensure your body moves with precision, stability, and strength, making it critical not just for performance, but for long-term physical resilience.

ActivatedYou Vital Strength Ingredient Breakdown

What is Creatine Monohydrate?

Supports ATP production, the energy currency your muscles draw on during explosive, high-intensity movement†*

Promotes muscle hydration, contributing to fuller, more defined muscle tone over time†*

One of the most researched performance compounds available, with a strong safety and efficacy profile across age groups

L-Leucine (BCAA)

The primary amino acid trigger for muscle protein synthesis, the process your body uses to build and repair muscle tissue†*

Helps reduce post-exercise muscle breakdown, supporting lean mass retention even on rest days†*

L-Isoleucine (BCAA)

Supports muscle repair following exercise and helps regulate energy during sustained physical activity†*

Works in tandem with L-Leucine and L-Valine for a complete branched-chain amino acid recovery effect†*

L-Valine (BCAA)

Helps reduce exercise-related fatigue and supports muscle tissue maintenance during and after training†*

Completes the BCAA trio, ensuring the recovery blend addresses muscle endurance as well as repair†*

Vitamin D3 (as Cholecalciferol)

Supports bone density, a critical structural foundation for physical strength and injury resilience†*

Maintains the signaling pathway between your nervous system and your muscles, so your body moves with precision and power†*

Increasingly important after 40, when natural D3 levels and neuromuscular efficiency begin to decline

Stamina & Antioxidant Support Blends

Three additional hand-selected nutrient blends designed to support sustained physical endurance†*

Help protect hard-working muscles from oxidative stress caused by intense or frequent exercise†*

Round out the formula for total-body performance support beyond the primary active ingredients†*

ActivatedYou Vital Strength Key Benefits

Sculpted Lean Muscle Tone - Creatine monohydrate supports muscle hydration and the ATP energy system, contributing to firmer, more defined muscle over time, without the bloat or heavy caloric load of traditional powders.†*

Faster Muscle Recovery - The BCAA blend (L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, L-Valine) delivers the amino acids your body needs to repair muscle tissue after exercise, helping you bounce back faster and stay consistent with your training.†*

Supported Physical Endurance - Vital Strength's formula is designed to help you stay energized and active longer, supporting sustained performance whether you're in the gym, on a walk, or simply staying active through your day.†*

Stronger Bones and Neuromuscular Function - Vitamin D3 supports bone density and the nervous system's ability to communicate with your muscles, a foundation that becomes increasingly important for physical confidence and injury prevention as you age.†*

Total Body Resilience - Three additional hand-selected nutrient blends provide antioxidant support and stamina backing, helping protect your hard-working muscles from oxidative stress and supporting your overall physical durability.†*

Clean, Gut-Friendly Formula - No artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors or flavors, no heavy calories. Natural fruit extracts provide a refreshing taste that minimizes bloating, making Vital Strength easy to take consistently every day.†*

Does Creatine Monohydrate Actually Work?

Creatine monohydrate is one of the most extensively researched performance compounds available, and the evidence behind it is consistent. It works by supporting ATP production, the energy system your muscles rely on during explosive or high-intensity movement. With more available ATP, muscles can sustain greater output during training, which over time contributes to improved strength, endurance, and more defined muscle tone.†*

Beyond performance, creatine also promotes muscle hydration, drawing water into muscle cells in a way that supports fuller, firmer-looking muscle. This effect, combined with the energy support creatine provides during workouts, makes it a practical tool for anyone looking to build lean muscle more efficiently.†*

Creatine has also shown relevance beyond the gym. Research has explored its role in supporting cognitive function, bone health, and healthy aging, making it a compound worth considering not just for athletes but for anyone who wants to feel stronger and more capable in their body at any age.†*

Unlike stimulant-based performance ingredients, creatine works cumulatively. Consistent daily use allows it to build up in muscle tissue over time, which is why ActivatedYou Vital Strength is designed as a once-daily formula rather than an occasional supplement.†*

BCAAs vs. Protein Powder: What's the Difference?

Protein powders provide a broad spectrum of amino acids along with calories and macronutrients, useful for general nutrition but not specifically targeted at muscle recovery mechanics. BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids), by contrast, are the three amino acids most directly involved in muscle protein synthesis: L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, and L-Valine. Taken alongside creatine and vitamin D3, BCAAs in ActivatedYou Vital Strength work at the recovery level, helping repair muscle tissue, reduce breakdown during rest days, and support the lean muscle mass you work to build. For anyone who wants targeted recovery support without added calories, an amino acid formula like ActivatedYou Vital Strength is a more precise tool than a standard protein shake.†*

What to Look for in a Clean Pre-Workout or Recovery Supplement

The supplement aisle is crowded with powders loaded with artificial sweeteners, synthetic dyes, proprietary blends that obscure actual doses, and caloric fillers that make it hard to know what you're actually consuming. A clean performance supplement should clearly disclose its active ingredients, use no artificial sweeteners or colors, and skip the stimulant-heavy formulas that cause crashes. ActivatedYou Vital Strength checks each of these boxes: transparent key ingredients (creatine monohydrate, BCAAs, vitamin D3), no artificial flavors or gut-disrupting sweeteners, and a daily format designed for consistent, cumulative results rather than pre-workout jitters.†*

Frequently Asked Questions: ActivatedYou Vital Strength

How do I take Vital Strength? Dissolve one scoop in 8–12 oz of cold water, your favorite pre-workout beverage, or a shake. Stir or shake until smooth. For best results, take consistently once per day to maintain peak nutrient levels.

Does Vital Strength contain artificial sweeteners? No. Vital Strength is free from artificial sweeteners, artificial colors, and artificial flavors. Natural fruit extracts are used to deliver a clean, refreshing taste that minimizes bloating.†*

Is Vital Strength appropriate for women? Yes. Vital Strength is formulated for any adult who wants to support lean muscle tone, endurance, and recovery regardless of gender or fitness level. The formula does not contain hormonal or stimulant compounds.†*

How is Vital Strength different from a protein shake? Protein shakes provide general macronutrients. Vital Strength is a precision formula targeting the specific cellular mechanisms behind strength and recovery: creatine for ATP energy, amino acids for muscle repair, and D3 for neuromuscular function, without the heavy calories or filler ingredients found in many powders.†*

Can I take Vital Strength with Morning Complete®? Yes. The two formulas are designed to complement each other. Morning Complete supports gut health and daily energy, while Vital Strength targets physical performance and muscle recovery. Together they form a comprehensive daily wellness routine.†*

Is Vital Strength suitable for people over 40 or 50? Vital Strength was formulated with age-related changes in mind. Creatine monohydrate, BCAAs, and vitamin D3 each address specific concerns that become more relevant after 40, including reduced cellular energy, slower muscle recovery, and declining bone density and neuromuscular function.†*

When will I start seeing results? Individual results vary. For best results, take Vital Strength consistently once per day. Creatine benefits, in particular, tend to build cumulatively over time, so daily use is recommended rather than occasional use.*

Does Vital Strength contain stimulants or caffeine? No. Vital Strength does not contain stimulants or caffeine and is designed as a daily supplement rather than a pre-workout stimulant.

Where can I buy ActivatedYou Vital Strength? Vital Strength is available at activatedyou.com.



About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, ActivatedYou founder, and actor—best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to conduct extensive research in nutrition and inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou. Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients to deliver effective solutions designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic, Morning Complete, and Lean + Active. To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on X, and ActivatedYou on YouTube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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SOURCE ActivatedYou