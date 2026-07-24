ActivatedYou by Maggie Q Launches Vital Strength, ActivatedYou's First Muscle-Supporting, Creatine Supplement: A Performance Formula for Lean Muscle, Recovery, and Total-Body Resilience
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Jul 24, 2026, 12:52 ET
Jul 24, 2026, 12:52 ET
New Daily Supplement Combines Creatine Monohydrate, Essential Amino Acids, and Vitamin D3 to Support Strength, Endurance, and Muscle Tone at Any Age
LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivatedYou®, the wellness brand founded by actress and health advocate Maggie Q and leading functional medicine physician Dr. Frank Lipman, today announced the launch of Vital Strength™. This comprehensive performance and recovery supplement is designed to support lean muscle tone, physical strength, and lasting endurance. Formulated with a precision-selected blend of creatine monohydrate, essential amino acids, and vitamin D3, Vital Strength is built for anyone who wants to feel stronger and more capable in their body, hit their fitness goals with greater ease, and maintain a resilient physique at any age. Vital Strength is available now at Activatedyou.com.†*
What Is ActivatedYou Vital Strength?
ActivatedYou Vital Strength is a daily performance and recovery powder formulated to address the core cellular mechanisms behind physical strength — not just surface-level macros. Where standard protein shakes focus on calories and general nutrition, Vital Strength functions as a precision activator: targeting the specific pathways your body relies on for explosive movement, muscle recovery, and structural function.†*
Each scoop delivers creatine monohydrate for cellular energy and muscle hydration, an essential amino acid blend (including BCAAs L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, and L-Valine) to support muscle tissue and accelerate recovery, and vitamin D3 to maintain the critical link between your nervous system and your muscles. Three additional hand-selected nutrient blends round out the formula, supporting stamina and protecting hard-working muscles from oxidative stress.†*
ActivatedYou Vital Strength Key Ingredients
ActivatedYou Vital Strength is built around three primary active ingredients, each chosen for a specific, evidence-backed role in physical performance and recovery:†*
ActivatedYou Vital Strength Ingredient Breakdown
What is Creatine Monohydrate?
L-Leucine (BCAA)
L-Isoleucine (BCAA)
L-Valine (BCAA)
Vitamin D3 (as Cholecalciferol)
Stamina & Antioxidant Support Blends
ActivatedYou Vital Strength Key Benefits
Does Creatine Monohydrate Actually Work?
Creatine monohydrate is one of the most extensively researched performance compounds available, and the evidence behind it is consistent. It works by supporting ATP production, the energy system your muscles rely on during explosive or high-intensity movement. With more available ATP, muscles can sustain greater output during training, which over time contributes to improved strength, endurance, and more defined muscle tone.†*
Beyond performance, creatine also promotes muscle hydration, drawing water into muscle cells in a way that supports fuller, firmer-looking muscle. This effect, combined with the energy support creatine provides during workouts, makes it a practical tool for anyone looking to build lean muscle more efficiently.†*
Creatine has also shown relevance beyond the gym. Research has explored its role in supporting cognitive function, bone health, and healthy aging, making it a compound worth considering not just for athletes but for anyone who wants to feel stronger and more capable in their body at any age.†*
Unlike stimulant-based performance ingredients, creatine works cumulatively. Consistent daily use allows it to build up in muscle tissue over time, which is why ActivatedYou Vital Strength is designed as a once-daily formula rather than an occasional supplement.†*
BCAAs vs. Protein Powder: What's the Difference?
Protein powders provide a broad spectrum of amino acids along with calories and macronutrients, useful for general nutrition but not specifically targeted at muscle recovery mechanics. BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids), by contrast, are the three amino acids most directly involved in muscle protein synthesis: L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, and L-Valine. Taken alongside creatine and vitamin D3, BCAAs in ActivatedYou Vital Strength work at the recovery level, helping repair muscle tissue, reduce breakdown during rest days, and support the lean muscle mass you work to build. For anyone who wants targeted recovery support without added calories, an amino acid formula like ActivatedYou Vital Strength is a more precise tool than a standard protein shake.†*
What to Look for in a Clean Pre-Workout or Recovery Supplement
The supplement aisle is crowded with powders loaded with artificial sweeteners, synthetic dyes, proprietary blends that obscure actual doses, and caloric fillers that make it hard to know what you're actually consuming. A clean performance supplement should clearly disclose its active ingredients, use no artificial sweeteners or colors, and skip the stimulant-heavy formulas that cause crashes. ActivatedYou Vital Strength checks each of these boxes: transparent key ingredients (creatine monohydrate, BCAAs, vitamin D3), no artificial flavors or gut-disrupting sweeteners, and a daily format designed for consistent, cumulative results rather than pre-workout jitters.†*
Frequently Asked Questions: ActivatedYou Vital Strength
About Maggie Q
As a health advocate, animal rights activist, founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, ActivatedYou founder, and actor—best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to conduct extensive research in nutrition and inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou. Follow @maggieq on Instagram.
About ActivatedYou
ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients to deliver effective solutions designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic, Morning Complete, and Lean + Active. To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on X, and ActivatedYou on YouTube.
*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.
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†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
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