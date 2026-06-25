ImageSource and BPS Technologies Partner to Bring AI-Powered Automation to More Organizations

New partnership helps organizations reduce manual work and gives customers and citizens faster, simpler service.

OLYMPIA, Wash. , June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., maker of ILINX software and a leader in enterprise automation and AI-powered workflow, today announced a partnership with BPS Technologies. The partnership makes ILINX available to more organizations seeking to automate business processes, speed up behind-the-scenes work, and make interactions and transactions easier for the customers they serve.

The agreement extends the reach of the ILINX platform through BPS Technologies' consulting and advisory network, part of the ImageSource strategy to deliver ILINX solutions through trusted partners. Together, the two companies will help organizations deliver faster service, cut repetitive manual work, and give customers smoother experience when applying for or interacting with services.

"Our clients want practical solutions that improve service, reduce manual work, and make interactions easier for the people they serve," said John Paider, President of BPS Technologies. "ILINX brings workflow, AI-driven intelligent document processing, and customer experience automation together in one platform, which gives our clients powerful tools to modernize how they work and how they serve their customers."

"BPS Technologies has spent decades earning the trust of its clients by solving real business problems," said Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource. "Their industry expertise and client relationships make them an ideal partner as we bring ILINX to more organizations."

The partnership also gives BPS clients access to the latest ILINX capabilities, including AI-powered document processing, data-driven decision support, and intuitive, unified experiences for both customers and knowledge workers across business systems and knowledge sources. This enables organizations to respond to customer needs quickly, proactively inform them, and resolve requests efficiently.

About ImageSource

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with AI-powered solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to client-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com, or call (360) 943-9273.

About BPS Technologies

BPS Technologies is a Columbus, Ohio-based technology consulting firm with more than 30 years of experience helping organizations solve business challenges through IT consulting, managed services, staffing, and technology advisory services. BPS partners with organizations to identify, implement, and support technology solutions that improve efficiency, strengthen operations, and meet long-term business goals.

SOURCE ImageSource, Inc.