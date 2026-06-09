ImageSource Announces ILINX Agents, Delivering Governed AI Built on Trusted Enterprise Knowledge

OLYMPIA, Wash., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc. today announced ILINX Agents, a governed agentic AI framework available through the ILINX platform. Designed for regulated industries including government, financial services, and healthcare, ILINX Agents enables organizations to deploy AI assistants powered by their own enterprise content and without sending sensitive data to public cloud AI environments.

Built for Governance, Not Workarounds

ILINX Agents uses Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to ground AI responses directly in an organization's own documents, policies, and operational knowledge. All processing can run on-premises or in containerized deployments, giving security-conscious organizations full control over where their data lives and how AI models are executed. ILINX Agents integrates with AI models via the Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard, enabling connections to preferred models without vendor lock-in.

Out of the box, ILINX Agents connects to ILINX Content Store and additional repositories, so organizations can put AI to work against content where it already lives, with no migration required.

Governance That Satisfies Compliance Requirements

ILINX Agents is built on the ILINX platform's existing governance layer, which supports SOC 2 and other compliance requirements. Role-based permissions control what each agent can access, and every agent action and attestation is logged providing compliance and security teams a complete, auditable record of AI-driven decisions and activity.

Closing the Gap Between AI Strategy and Operational Reality

"Organizations are moving beyond experimentation with public AI tools and looking for real ways to operationalize AI using their own trusted information and security policies," said Rob Latham, Chief Technology Officer at ImageSource. "ILINX Agents creates an intelligent governance layer that connects agents to enterprise knowledge securely through permissioned controls, with full auditability, and without forcing organizations to migrate, duplicate, or expose their data."

"AI becomes significantly more valuable when it understands your business rules, policies, procedures, and operational context," said Marni Carmichael, Vice President of Marketing at ImageSource. "ILINX Agents puts a trustworthy assistant directly inside the work your teams are already doing, helping organizations close the gap between AI strategy and operational execution."

Availability

ILINX Agents is available now as a module of the ILINX platform. To learn more visit https://www.imagesourceinc.com/ilinx-agents/

About ImageSource

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to client-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com, or call (360) 943-9273.

SOURCE ImageSource, Inc.