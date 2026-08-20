Imagine Island Emerges from Beta After Welcoming More Than One Million Players, Launches Next Phase of Growth

Backed by gaming industry leaders and a newly completed Series A, the company is building the next generation of safe online experiences for Gen Alpha

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Potion Games, the studio behind Imagine Island, today announced a major milestone for the company after Imagine Island welcomed more than one million players during beta through entirely organic growth. Backed by a newly completed Series A, Magic Potion is entering its next chapter as it builds the next generation of safe online environments for Gen Alpha.

Imagine Island is a safe social online world for Gen Alpha, combining creative gameplay and shared experiences with live moderation and age-appropriate safety features.

Founded by industry veterans behind iconic gaming experiences including Club Penguin, Electronic Arts, Disney Online, and Epic Games, and backed by an experienced group of gaming founders, operators, and investors including Square Enix, 1AM Gaming, 1Up Ventures, and Konvoy, Magic Potion is reimagining what online games can be for Gen Alpha by putting creativity, community, and most importantly, child safety at the heart of every experience.

"We believe play has the power to inspire, connect, and create lasting memories," said Hideaki Uehara, General Manager of the Investment and Business Development Department and Head of Square Enix Collective at Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. "What impressed us about Imagine Island is its commitment to building a safe and welcoming virtual world for children while encouraging creativity and self-expression. Combined with the experience and passion of the Magic Potion team, we are excited about the future they are creating."

As children spend more time socializing, creating and expressing themselves online, many parents feel they're choosing between platforms that prioritize engagement and monetization over child wellbeing, or limiting online play altogether. Imagine Island was built to offer a different path: an online world designed from the ground up to encourage creativity, self-expression and positive social experiences in an environment parents can trust. Designed specifically for children ages 6–13, Imagine Island combines live moderation, COPPA-compliant privacy protections, and age-appropriate social features to create a trusted online environment for kids and families.

"As both game developers and parents, we've always believed Gen Alpha shouldn't have to choose between fun and safety online," said Stephen MacDonald, Founder and CEO of Magic Potion Games. "Reaching one million players organically tells us that vision is resonating with families around the world. We're just getting started, and we're excited to continue expanding Imagine Island while staying true to the values that brought us here."

The Series A financing welcomes Gregory Milken, Founder and Managing Partner of 1AM Gaming, who shares the same vision for children's online experiences, to Magic Potion's Board of Directors alongside Josh Chapman, General Partner at Konvoy. Magic Potion has been supported by industry veterans, Alex Seropian, founder of Bungie the studio behind Halo, and Lane Merrifield, co-founder of Club Penguin, who have helped guide the company's growth as members of its advisory team.

"Magic Potion is building something that addresses a real need for Gen Alpha and their families, and the early response demonstrates there's significant demand for online worlds that combine creativity, community and trust," said Alex Seropian. "The team behind Imagine Island understands what makes online worlds meaningful while recognizing the expectations families have today, and I'm simply thrilled to help shape a platform built specifically for them."

Following the beta, Magic Potion is preparing a significant expansion of Imagine Island. Later this year, the company will launch several major new entertainment partnerships that will bring some of the world's largest children's franchises to the platform, alongside new gameplay experiences, creator tools, community events, and a parent-friendly membership model designed to provide clear value without relying on aggressive monetization.

With more than one million players already experiencing Imagine Island during beta, no paid marketing, and a nomination for Best Web Game of the Year in the 2026 Pocketgamer Awards, Magic Potion enters its next chapter focused on expanding the platform while remaining committed to creating one of the one of the most trusted online platforms for children and families.

Press kit available here: LINK

About Magic Potion Games

Magic Potion Games is a game studio building the next generation of safe online experiences for Gen Alpha. Its flagship platform, Imagine Island, combines creativity, community and play in an online world designed specifically for children and families. Founded by veterans from Club Penguin, Electronic Arts, The Walt Disney Company, and Epic Games, and backed by investors including Square Enix, 1AM Gaming, 1Up Ventures, and Konvoy, the company is creating an environment where children can safely explore, create and connect while giving parents confidence in their online experiences.

For more information, visit https://magicpotiongames.com/

Media Contact:

Brendan Quinn

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604-442-2827

SOURCE Magic Potion Games