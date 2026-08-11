ImagineX Named to 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Marking Its Fourth Appearance on the List (2020, 2021, 2025 and 2026)

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced that ImagineX has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks ImagineX's fourth appearance on the list, following previous honors in 2020, 2021, and 2025.

The world's biggest brands trust ImagineX to architect, build, and scale their most strategically important systems. ImagineX has earned a reputation as an industry leader in AI strategy, AI engineering, and building multi-agent solutions for some of the world's largest Financial Services, Consumer, and Infrastructure companies.

"Our model has always been about hiring senior, forward-deployed engineering talent with highly verticalized expertise and leveraging accelerators to drive value for our clients with unmatched speed and quality. For us, it isn't a marketing gimmick, it's what we have been doing for more than a decade," said Shaun Bank, CEO of ImagineX.

ImagineX has grown more than 4x over the last five years while maintaining the highest standards for talent and the service it provides to clients. In this year's rankings, ImagineX placed No. 3,159 out of 5,000 companies. The company has grown its revenue at a 52% CAGR since 2021.

"Our organic growth over the last few years has been extraordinary. The strategic investments we are making in our people, our client experience, and our go-to-market engine have created a flywheel. I have never been more confident that our growth is sustainable than I am right now," said Austin Curtis, Chief Operating Officer of ImagineX. "We have an amazing company culture and a rare set of talent, and that combination helps us drive world-class client satisfaction."

For the complete Inc. 5000 list, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About ImagineX

ImagineX brings forward-deployed, senior engineering teams leveraging AI accelerators to rapidly deliver business value through verticalized solutions for Financial Services, Consumer, Infrastructure, and other industries. With teams across the United States and Costa Rica, ImagineX designs, builds, and scales mission-critical systems for leading enterprises while delivering measurable business outcomes through speed and precision. With an NPS of 92, 200+ enterprise clients served, and 1,000+ projects delivered, ImagineX consistently earns long-term partnerships by delivering impact, not just output.

Visit www.imaginexdigital.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, published by Mansueto Ventures LLC alongside Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact:

Josh Mackey

***@imaginexdigital.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13163766

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SOURCE ImagineX