IMC Film Production, a Major Independent Production Company, Welcomes on Board Internationally Recognized Director of Photography Zichen Tang

BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMC Film Production is owned by Mimi Masters, who originally worked with major Chinese production company Steller Mega Jincheng Films. Masters has now moved her focus to the states and has brought her experience with her.

Their productions, for which Mr. Tang will join as Director of Photography include:

Sold, where he will direct photography for the narrative short film following King, an old Beijing opera artist and immigrant living in 1980s Los Angeles.

Graffiti(Working Title), a short film following a young boy born without the ability to speak, who learns to express his inner world through graffiti.

Zichen Tang is a highly sought-after Director of Photography who has built an impressive career, working on critically acclaimed films, music videos and commercials. Tang's recent film work includes "The Somnium" (Golden Goblet Award Nominee, Shanghai International Film Festival), "Prince in a Jar" (Best Children's Short, Indie Short Fest) , "The Last Lesbian" (Official Selection, Beijing Queer Film Festival). In the commercial world, Tang has shot highly successful ads for multinational companies like Geely Emgrand GT, the largest privately held automotive group in China. Highly regarded in the music industry as well, Mr. Tang's work as a cinematographer on the music video for Rich Lowe's single "Aww Yeah Yeah Yea" was vital in the artist winning the IGNITE URBAN national music competition, subsequently earning the artist a record deal with Universal Music, considered one of the "Big Three" along with Sony Music and Warner Music Group.

Mr. Tang's extensive background as a director of photography have inspired many artists to work with him, including Johnny E. Jensen, a Danish-American cinematographer best known for the films Rambling Rose, Grumpy Old Men, and Rosewood, whose work in television also earned him two Emmy nominations; Zhenjian Yang, who produced Painted Skin (2008), the year's top-grossing movie as well as 2018's Asura, one of the highest-invested films in China; and Jurg Walther, a graduate of UCLA and A.F.I., who has worked as director of photography and camera operator on a variety of feature films documentaries, music videos and commercial projects. His impressive array of work has been featured by Phoenix North America Chinese Channel, Sing Tao Daily, Tinseltown News Now, Frontline Views, and The Crazy Mind.

Mimi Masters, Owner/Producer, IMC Film Production, 234599@email4pr.com, 714-914-2143

SOURCE IMC Film Production