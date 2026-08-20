ImpactFactory.ai Releases Version 1.1, Adding Integrated Email Campaigns

New release lets businesses find targeted prospects, create campaigns and reach thousands of potential customers from one platform

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpactFactory.ai today released Version 1.1 of its "Digital Agency in a Box" platform, adding integrated email campaigns that enable businesses to identify targeted prospects, create compelling content and conduct large-scale outbound outreach.

The new capabilities include access to targeted prospect lists that can be filtered by specific segments and geography—including ZIP code, an important feature for local businesses that want to reach customers within defined service areas.

The new release includes the infrastructure needed for large-scale cold email campaigns, including multiple sending accounts and pre-warmed accounts designed to improve deliverability and reduce the likelihood that legitimate outreach is automatically routed to spam. The underlying technology supports the same kind of workflow highlighted in the supplied reference: connecting inboxes, finding and loading leads, and launching automated outreach campaigns.

What makes the new capability different is its integration with the rest of Impact Factory. Businesses can use AI to develop their messaging, generate images and video, create polished HTML emails and then launch campaigns reaching thousands of targeted prospects—all within the same platform.

"Version 1.1 brings customer acquisition directly into the Impact Factory workflow," said Dr. Duane Varan, Founder and CEO of ImpactFactory.ai. "A local business can identify exactly who it wants to reach—even down to specific ZIP codes—create the messaging and visual content, and then execute the campaign at scale. It's another major piece of what we mean by a Digital Agency in a Box."

About ImpactFactory.ai

ImpactFactory.ai is a Chicago-based AI marketing platform designed as a "Digital Agency in a Box." It brings together AI-powered content creation, images, video, marketing and customer-acquisition capabilities to help businesses execute sophisticated digital marketing from one integrated platform.

Media Contact

Duane Varan

(512) 300-1847

[email protected]

SOURCE ImpactFactory.ai