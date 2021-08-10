In-Charge Energy Supports Nissan North America Dealerships With EV Charging Program

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Charge Energy, the industry leader in turnkey commercial fleet EV infrastructure solutions, is working with Nissan North America to install charging hardware and software at more than 500 dealerships across the United States. The upgraded chargers are part of the preparations for the all-new 2022 Nissan Ariya electric crossover, hitting roads later this year.

"Having a well-equipped dealer network is critical to a successful EV rollout," said Cameron Funk, CEO of In-Charge Energy. "It is incredibly important that we help create a seamless experience for Nissan customers, which includes early adopters of the Leaf as well as new market entrants who will love the Ariya."

The all-new Ariya will be equipped with CCS-format DC fast charging, rather than the CHAdeMo-format charging that has been used in the Nissan Leaf EV since 2010.

The In-Charge team has been working closely with Nissan to identify and swap dealers' CHAdeMo-compliant fast chargers with newer 50 kW fast chargers from ABB that can charge Nissan's older EVs as well as the new Ariya.

In addition to the sweeping charging hardware upgrades across the country, Nissan has opted to deploy In-Charge Energy's software platform, In-Control. The first fleet-focused charger management platform, In-Control allows users to digitally operate, monitor and maintain individual chargers throughout a charger's life cycle. In-Control even allows dealers to pull reports for carbon-emission tax credit opportunities.

"Our In-Control software is like the Office Suite of fleet charging," said Krishna Vanka, Chief Product Officer at In-Charge Energy. "This platform will allow Nissan dealers to easily keep track of their chargers' performance and makes it easy to submit workorders if they experience any issues."

The hardware installations and additional infrastructure upgrades at Nissan's dealerships are expected to be complete by the end of 2021.

About In-Charge Energy

In-Charge Energy is on the frontlines of large-scale emissions reduction, accelerating the electrification of the transportation industry – one commercial fleet at a time. With end-to-end, turnkey solutions for commercial EV infrastructure projects, In-Charge Energy equips fleet managers with the top brands in charging hardware and software; customized hardware and software products; short-, mid- and long-range plans for seamless fleet and facilities transition to EVs; financing; and maintenance and corrective repairs over the life of the charging assets.

In-Charge develops innovative hardware, software and services designed and engineered specifically for fleets, such as service-dispatch-integrated software, fleet-management-integrated software, electricity load management, durable cable management products and high-reliability maintenance, repair and warranty services. Whether a fleet has 200 sedans or 20,000 Class 8 trucks, the team at In-Charge serves a diverse clientele throughout North America, including major commercial fleets, truck and bus manufacturers, rideshare operators, EV manufacturers, school districts, municipalities and facilities owners, among many others.

Headquartered in the world's first zero-emissions deliver zone in Santa Monica, Calif., In-Charge Energy was founded by EV industry veterans Cameron Funk and Terry O'Day. The company has additional operations in San Francisco, Michigan and Virginia.

