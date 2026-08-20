In HelloNation, Accounting Expert Kimberly Furrh Explains How to Handle IRS Notices Before They Escalate

The article explains why reading IRS notices carefully and responding on time can help taxpayers protect their options.

LAWTON, Okla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should you do after receiving an IRS notice?

HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Accounting Expert Kimberly Furrh of Furrh & Associates PC in Lawton, OK. The article explains that receiving an IRS notice does not automatically mean a taxpayer has made a mistake, but understanding the notice and responding appropriately can help prevent a routine matter from becoming a more significant issue.

Kimberly Furrh - Certified Public Accountant, Furrh & Associates PC Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that an IRS notice may be sent for many different reasons, including requests for additional information, explanations of account changes, or adjustments related to a tax return. Some notices simply provide information and require no action, while others include specific instructions that should be followed within a stated timeframe. Reading the entire IRS notice before making assumptions helps taxpayers better understand what the IRS is requesting.

According to the article, paying close attention to deadlines is one of the most important steps after receiving an IRS notice. Responding promptly gives taxpayers the opportunity to provide documentation, correct misunderstandings, or resolve concerns before additional penalties or collection activity become a possibility. Acting early often creates more flexibility than waiting until enforcement measures begin.

The article also emphasizes the importance of gathering organized tax records before preparing an IRS response. Reviewing the referenced tax return alongside documents such as W-2 forms, 1099s, receipts, bank statements, and other supporting records allows taxpayers to determine whether the information requested by the IRS is accurate. Maintaining organized tax records throughout the year can also make future correspondence easier to manage.

Another important point covered in the article is that not every IRS notice means additional taxes are owed. The IRS may have corrected a mathematical error, updated information received from employers or financial institutions, or requested clarification regarding a deduction or credit. The article explains that carefully reviewing the explanation before preparing an IRS response helps ensure that any reply addresses the actual issue identified by the agency.

The article also discusses situations in which tax resolution guidance may be beneficial. Notices involving audits, significant balances due, multiple tax years, penalties, or collection activity often require a more detailed review of available options. Accounting Expert Kimberly Furrh's featured insights highlight that consulting a qualified tax professional early in the process can help taxpayers better understand their circumstances and determine an appropriate course of action. An experienced tax professional can also help prepare documentation and explain the available options for tax resolution.

The article cautions that ignoring an IRS notice rarely causes the issue to disappear. If no response is received, the IRS may assess additional penalties, charge interest, or begin collection actions when appropriate. Addressing concerns while they remain in the early stages often provides more opportunities for successful tax resolution than waiting until the matter becomes more complex.

The article concludes that communication is an important part of resolving tax matters. If additional time is needed to gather information or understand the notice, taxpayers may have options to contact the IRS before deadlines expire. By carefully reviewing an IRS notice, maintaining accurate tax records, preparing a timely IRS response, and seeking guidance from a tax professional when needed, taxpayers can move through the process with greater confidence.

Understanding IRS Notices Before They Become Problems features insights from Kimberly Furrh, Accounting Expert of Lawton, OK, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation