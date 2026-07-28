In HelloNation, Audiology Expert Dr. Nicole Anzalone Shares Daily Habits to Prevent Hearing Loss

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What simple steps can people take to prevent hearing loss in daily life? According to a HelloNation article, Dr. Nicole Anzalone of Syracuse Hearing Solutions highlights that small but consistent habits are the best defense. Her guidance underscores how managing noise exposure, using hearing protection, and scheduling early evaluation with an audiologist all contribute to long-term hearing care.

Dr. Nicole Anzalone - Licensed Audiologist, Syracuse Hearing Solutions Speed Speed

The article explains that hearing loss often develops slowly, which makes prevention especially important. One of the most effective daily habits is managing headphone use. Keeping the volume below 60 percent of maximum and limiting listening sessions to under an hour reduces the risk of permanent damage. Taking short breaks allows the ears to recover and protects against strain that builds up over time.

Noise exposure from everyday activities also deserves attention. Tasks like mowing the lawn, using power tools, or attending concerts regularly expose the ears to damaging sound levels. Dr. Anzalone recommends wearing earplugs or earmuffs during these activities to lower the risk. Even minor but repeated exposure can add up, so carrying earplugs ensures protection in unexpected loud environments.

Environmental awareness plays another role. Restaurants, sporting events, and crowded gatherings often involve sustained background noise. Choosing quieter seating areas or stepping outside for breaks prevents the fatigue that comes with straining to hear conversations. These small adjustments help preserve clarity and comfort.

The article also emphasizes the link between general health and hearing. Conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and recurring ear infections can contribute to hearing loss. Managing these health factors with medical support indirectly safeguards hearing. Some medications can also lead to tinnitus or other ear-related issues, making it important to share changes with an audiologist during a routine hearing test.

Regular hearing tests are a cornerstone of prevention. Much like eye exams, they establish a baseline and allow for early evaluation of subtle changes. Seeing an audiologist regularly provides guidance on hearing care, safe listening habits, and protective devices suited to a patient's lifestyle. These proactive steps make it easier to manage problems before they become disruptive.

Sudden loud sounds present another risk. Car stereos turned up too high, fireworks, or sporting events can cause immediate and lasting damage. The HelloNation article notes that avoiding close proximity to these sounds or using ear protection reduces the likelihood of harm from single, intense events.

Hearing aids also play a role in ongoing hearing care. While many believe they are only for seniors or severe cases, hearing aids may be recommended earlier to reduce listening strain and maintain speech clarity. Using them sooner helps the brain continue processing sound effectively. Treating hearing aids as part of everyday hearing care helps preserve long-term communication.

For people dealing with tinnitus, everyday habits are even more critical. Loud environments can make ringing or buzzing worse, so consistent ear protection and safe listening practices are essential. Audiologists can provide additional strategies, but prevention remains the foundation of effective tinnitus management.

The article concludes that protecting hearing is not about drastic lifestyle changes but about steady, mindful habits. Managing headphone volume, using hearing protection during noisy activities, monitoring overall health, and scheduling routine hearing tests all contribute to better outcomes. With consistent attention, people can protect against preventable hearing loss and enjoy conversations, music, and daily sounds for years to come.

The full article, titled Everyday Habits to Protect Your Hearing, by Audiology Expert Dr. Nicole Anzalone of Syracuse, NY, is available on HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation