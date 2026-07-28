In HelloNation, Hardwood Flooring Expert Jay Branham Shares What to Know Before Refinishing Your Hardwood Floor

The article outlines key steps in sanding, preparation, and finishing to support long-lasting results and durability.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners understand before starting a hardwood floor refinishing project? The answer is explored in a HelloNation article, which highlights insights from Jay Branham of Strictly Hardwood LLC.

The HelloNation article explains that hardwood floor refinishing is a detailed process that restores both the appearance and durability of wood surfaces. For homeowners in Columbia and West Columbia, SC, understanding each stage of refinishing hardwood floors helps set clear expectations and supports a smoother project from start to finish.

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According to the article, the process begins with hardwood floor sanding, which removes old finishes and surface damage. This sanding process is essential because it creates a clean and level surface for the next steps. The effectiveness of hardwood floor sanding directly affects how well the final wood floor finish will adhere and perform over time.

After the sanding process, a wood floor finish is applied to protect the surface. This layer helps guard against moisture, wear, and daily use. In Columbia and West Columbia homes, where humidity can affect wood, applying a durable wood floor finish is an important part of hardwood floor refinishing. This step not only improves the look of the floors but also supports long-term performance.

Floor preparation is another critical part of refinishing hardwood floors. The article notes that proper floor preparation includes removing furniture, rugs, and personal items before work begins. Clear access allows professionals to complete the sanding process and apply the wood floor finish without interruptions. Thorough floor preparation helps reduce delays and ensures a more predictable outcome.

The article also highlights the importance of planning for temporary disruptions. Refinishing hardwood floors can involve noise and some dust, even with modern equipment designed to minimize these effects. Homeowners in Columbia and West Columbia can prepare by adjusting daily routines and protecting nearby areas, making the process more manageable.

Timing plays a key role in hardwood floor refinishing. After the wood floor finish is applied, it must dry and cure properly before normal use resumes. Walking on the surface too soon can affect the results, so allowing adequate drying time is essential. This step ensures that refinishing hardwood floors delivers the expected durability and appearance.

The condition of the existing floor also affects the sanding process. Floors with deep scratches or uneven wear may require more extensive hardwood floor sanding, including multiple passes. Evaluating the floor's condition in advance helps homeowners in Columbia and West Columbia understand what the refinishing process will involve.

Humidity is another factor that can influence hardwood floor refinishing. The article explains that wood reacts to moisture changes, which can affect how the wood floor finish sets. Maintaining stable indoor conditions during the sanding process and finishing stages helps protect the results and supports long-term durability.

The article also notes that refinishing hardwood floors can only be done a limited number of times, depending on the thickness of the wood. Each sanding process removes a thin layer, so understanding the history of previous refinishing helps guide future decisions and preserve the material.

Communication throughout the project is emphasized as an important step. Asking questions about floor preparation, the sanding process, and drying times helps homeowners better understand what to expect. This clarity makes hardwood floor refinishing more predictable and easier to manage.

The HelloNation article concludes that careful planning, proper hardwood floor sanding, and thorough floor preparation are essential for successful hardwood floor refinishing. By focusing on each stage and applying a durable wood floor finish, homeowners in Columbia and West Columbia can achieve results that improve both appearance and long-term performance.

What Should Homeowners in Columbia & West Columbia Know Before Refinishing Hardwood Floors? features insights from Jay Branham, Hardwood Flooring Expert of West Columbia, SC, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation