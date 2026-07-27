In HelloNation, Autism Expert Veronica Glickman of Autism Behavioral and Educational Services, Inc. (ABES, Inc.) Highlights the Benefits of Early Intervention in ABA Therapy

GENEVA, Ill., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why does starting ABA therapy early make such a lasting difference in a child's development? According to a HelloNation article featuring Veronica Glickman of Autism Behavioral and Educational Services, Inc., early intervention in ABA therapy gives children the time, structure, and support needed to build skills during their most formative years. The article explains how applied behavior analysis fosters communication, independence, and lifelong learning by taking advantage of a child's natural readiness to absorb and apply new information.

Veronica Glickman - Founder/CEO, Autism Behavioral and Educational Services, Inc. Speed Speed

The HelloNation feature begins by noting that the early years of child development are a critical window for growth. During this period, the brain is highly adaptable, making it easier to learn new behaviors and establish strong habits. ABA therapy, or Applied Behavior Analysis, uses this natural flexibility to teach foundational skills that support social interaction, communication, and daily independence. The earlier children begin, the more opportunities they have to strengthen these abilities and form habits that contribute to a lifetime of confidence and success.

Early intervention has been consistently shown to improve outcomes for children with autism. When ABA therapy starts at a young age, children are more responsive to instruction and better able to generalize new skills across settings. Their growing brains absorb and retain lessons efficiently, allowing for steady progress. Veronica Glickman explains that addressing developmental challenges early prevents them from becoming deeply rooted, giving children a stronger foundation for independence and emotional resilience later in life.

Applied behavior analysis focuses on teaching practical, functional behaviors that make daily life more meaningful. For young children, early ABA therapy emphasizes skills like communication, following directions, and interacting with peers. Using play-based learning and positive reinforcement, therapists turn these lessons into fun, engaging experiences. As children experience small successes, they begin to associate effort with achievement. These early moments of accomplishment encourage continued motivation and confidence building as they grow.

Communication is one of the most important areas supported by early ABA therapy. Many young children with autism face challenges expressing their needs or feelings, which can lead to frustration. Early intervention helps children develop language and alternative communication methods that improve understanding and connection. Strong communication skills promote more meaningful social interaction with family members, caregivers, and peers. Over time, this confidence extends to school and community settings, enhancing relationships and long-term quality of life.

Early ABA therapy also promotes core life skills that prepare children for structured learning environments like preschool and kindergarten. Lessons in cooperation, sharing, and problem-solving help children adjust smoothly to group routines. These foundational abilities, listening, participating, and managing transitions, contribute to early academic readiness and positive classroom experiences. By practicing these behaviors through play and repetition, children learn how to engage with others while maintaining independence.

Family involvement is a central component of successful early intervention. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate actively in their child's therapy through parent training and home-based learning. By applying ABA strategies during daily routines such as meals, playtime, and bedtime, families help reinforce lessons and create consistency between home and therapy. Glickman emphasizes that family involvement not only accelerates progress but also builds parents' confidence in supporting their child's development. This shared effort strengthens family connections and contributes to a smoother, more fulfilling home life.

The article also highlights that the benefits of early ABA therapy extend far beyond the early years. Children who begin therapy young often demonstrate stronger academic skills, improved social adjustment, and better emotional regulation as they grow. Early exposure to structure and reinforcement teaches persistence and adaptability, qualities that support lifelong learning. These skills prepare children to handle future challenges with greater ease and help them participate more fully in school and community life.

Emotional growth is another lasting outcome of early intervention. ABA therapy helps children recognize and manage emotions through guided practice. Learning how to share, take turns, and express frustration in healthy ways builds emotional intelligence. As children develop awareness and self-control, they gain the tools to form positive relationships and navigate social experiences with greater confidence. These emotional foundations contribute to long-term happiness and personal growth.

Applied behavior analysis also adapts to each child's unique learning style. Early ABA therapy uses observation and data collection to identify strengths, preferences, and motivators. By tailoring techniques to each child's needs, therapy becomes both effective and engaging. This individualized approach ensures that children receive targeted support at the right pace, promoting consistent progress toward independence and improved quality of life.

Ultimately, starting ABA therapy early provides children with the structure and encouragement needed to reach their potential. By nurturing communication, social interaction, and emotional regulation during early childhood, families give their children the tools for lifelong learning and success. Early intervention does not rush development; it builds the foundation for steady, meaningful growth. With consistent family involvement and the principles of applied behavior analysis, every small achievement becomes a step toward lasting independence and fulfillment.

The article, Why Starting ABA Therapy Young Makes a Lifelong Difference, features insights from Veronica Glickman, Autism Expert of Geneva, IL, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

www.hellonation.com

SOURCE HelloNation