In HelloNation, Property Management Expert Rick Pulliam Shares the Signs You May Need a Property Manager

The article explains how growing responsibilities can signal when professional management may benefit rental property owners.

FRANKFORT, Ky., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the signs that it is time to hire a property manager?

HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Property Management Expert Rick Pulliam of Pulliam Realty Group in Frankfort, KY. The article explains how increasing responsibilities associated with a rental property can indicate when working with a property manager may be the right decision.

Rick Pulliam - Pulliam Realty Group

The HelloNation article explains that many owners begin by managing a rental property on their own but discover that the workload increases over time. Maintenance requests, administrative tasks, tenant communication, and financial responsibilities can gradually demand more attention. Evaluating these growing obligations helps owners determine whether professional property management aligns with their long-term investment goals.

One of the clearest signs discussed in the article is feeling overwhelmed by day-to-day responsibilities. Coordinating repairs, responding to maintenance requests, tracking expenses, and communicating with tenants all require consistent attention. As these responsibilities grow, they may begin affecting work, family, and other personal commitments, making a property manager a valuable resource.

Maintenance coordination is another major consideration. Unexpected repairs often occur without warning, and finding qualified contractors while responding quickly to tenant concerns can become time consuming. The article notes that addressing maintenance promptly helps protect the condition of a rental property while supporting tenant satisfaction and reducing the likelihood of more expensive repairs later.

The article also explains that rent collection requires consistency and organization. Recording payments, following up on late balances, maintaining financial records, and documenting transactions all contribute to successful property ownership. Professional property management can establish reliable systems that simplify rent collection while reducing the administrative workload for owners. Property Management Expert Rick Pulliam explains that organized financial processes support more efficient day-to-day operations.

Tenant communication is another area where owners often benefit from additional support. Answering questions, handling lease renewals, responding to concerns, and resolving issues professionally all require timely communication. As portfolios grow or professional responsibilities increase, maintaining consistent tenant communication may become more difficult. The article explains that property management helps establish dependable communication while maintaining consistent policies.

Legal and regulatory responsibilities also become more complex over time. Rental housing laws, lease requirements, fair housing regulations, and local ordinances may change, requiring owners to remain informed. According to the article, a property manager often has systems in place to help owners navigate these responsibilities while supporting compliance with applicable regulations.

Growth is another common reason owners consider professional assistance. Managing one rental property may feel manageable, but each additional investment property increases the amount of maintenance, reporting, lease administration, and tenant communication required. The article explains that organized property management systems become increasingly valuable as an investment property portfolio expands.

Distance may also influence the decision to hire a property manager. Owners who relocate or purchase an investment property outside their local area may find it difficult to respond quickly when issues arise. Local oversight allows repairs, inspections, and tenant concerns to be addressed without requiring owners to travel for every situation while helping protect the long-term value of each rental property.

The article concludes that hiring a property manager is about more than delegating responsibilities. Owners who evaluate the time devoted to maintenance, rent collection, tenant communication, and overall property management gain a clearer understanding of whether professional support can improve efficiency while allowing them to focus on broader investment goals.

Signs It's Time to Hire a Property Manager features insights from Rick Pulliam, Property Management Expert of Frankfort, KY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation