ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What habits can drivers develop to avoid the cost and stress of major auto repair? A HelloNation article featuring David Ortez of St George Auto Repair outlines straightforward car maintenance practices that help catch small issues before they grow into expensive problems. The feature emphasizes that routine maintenance and attention to warning signs give drivers greater peace of mind and extend the life of their vehicles.

David Ortez - General Manager, St George Auto Repair Speed Speed

The article begins with the importance of checking engine oil regularly. Oil is described as the lifeblood of the engine, keeping parts lubricated and preventing overheating. A quick monthly check of the dipstick provides reassurance that oil levels are correct. Even if a car has an oil change reminder light or a service sticker, verifying levels yourself helps catch leaks and avoid engine damage. Fresh engine oil also prevents sludge buildup and keeps the system clean.

Listening for unusual noises is another simple habit that saves money. Squealing brakes, rattles under the hood, or grinding near the wheels all point to developing problems. The HelloNation feature notes that many drivers ignore new noises, hoping they will disappear, but mechanical issues rarely resolve on their own. Scheduling auto repair promptly when new sounds appear often means replacing a small part before more costly damage occurs.

Dashboard warning lights are also highlighted as critical signals. Whether it is the oil light, the check engine light, or the tire pressure monitoring system, these alerts should never be ignored. Ortez explains that what starts as a small issue, such as a loose gas cap, can lead to bigger repairs, such as emissions system damage, if left unchecked. Taking warning lights seriously ensures that problems are addressed early and safely.

Checking and topping off fluids is another essential habit. Coolant, brake fluid, and transmission fluid all support safe driving and vehicle reliability. Low coolant increases the risk of overheating, while low brake fluid can compromise stopping power. Transmission fluid keeps gears shifting smoothly. Including fluid checks as part of car maintenance, especially before long trips, prevents breakdowns and avoids roadside emergencies.

Tire care also plays a key role. Tire pressure fluctuates with temperature changes, and incorrect pressure affects both safety and fuel economy. Underinflated tires wear out faster and increase the risk of blowouts, while overinflated tires cause uneven wear and reduce handling. The HelloNation article recommends checking tire pressure regularly, particularly when the seasons change. Tire rotation, often done during oil change appointments at an auto repair shop, further prevents uneven wear and extends tire life.

The article also emphasizes paying attention to how a car feels while driving. Loose steering, soft brakes, or hesitation in shifting gears may all point to problems that require routine maintenance. Many drivers adapt to these changes over time, but Ortez advises trusting instincts. If something feels different, it is worth having it checked before it develops into a major auto repair.

Regular inspections tie all these habits together. During scheduled oil change services or tune-ups, mechanics often catch early issues such as worn belts, leaking hoses, or weak batteries. These small repairs, handled promptly, keep cars reliable and reduce the chance of being stranded. Routine maintenance provides a professional safety net to complement a driver's personal habits.

The HelloNation feature explains that the goal of these habits is not to eliminate every repair but to reduce the frequency and severity of major problems. Car maintenance habits like checking engine oil, monitoring fluid levels, responding to warning lights, and keeping up with tire pressure all help extend vehicle life. These steps cost little in time or money yet provide long-term benefits.

Ortez underscores that many major repairs begin as small, overlooked problems. By adopting preventive habits, drivers take control over their vehicles and repair schedules. Consistency in car maintenance ultimately leads to fewer surprises, lower costs, and greater safety.

The full article, titled Simple Habits That Help Avoid Major Repairs, can be read on HelloNation. It features David Ortez, Auto Repair Expert of St. George, UT, whose advice helps drivers see how routine maintenance, fluid checks, and timely attention to warning lights can prevent major auto repair bills.

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SOURCE HelloNation