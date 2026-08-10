In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Hunter Jones Clarifies What Homeowners Insurance Covers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When is it smart to file a homeowners insurance claim, and what exactly does that policy cover? A HelloNation article featuring Insurance Agent Hunter Jones breaks down the essentials of homeowners insurance, helping property owners make informed decisions about their coverage and claims.

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The article explains that homeowners insurance is designed to protect your home, belongings, and financial liability in the event of damage, loss, or accidents. From fires and storms to theft and injuries on the property, coverage typically extends across a broad range of risks. Knowing what is included in a policy can help prevent unnecessary expenses and confusion during emergencies.

A major component of most policies is structural coverage. The article notes that structural coverage applies to your home's main building and often includes attached or detached structures such as garages or fences. If a covered event, like a windstorm or fire, damages the home's foundation, walls, or roof, structural coverage helps pay for repairs or rebuilding. With rising repair costs, this protection is a critical part of every homeowners insurance plan.

Another vital element is personal property coverage. The article explains how this part of the policy reimburses homeowners for the value of lost or damaged belongings such as furniture, electronics, or clothing. In some cases, coverage extends to high-value items like jewelry or collectibles, though separate endorsements may be required. Tracking possessions and understanding your policy limits ensures personal property coverage provides the financial support you expect when needed.

Liability coverage is also essential. The article points out that homeowners can be held responsible if someone is injured on their property or if they accidentally cause damage to someone else's property. Liability coverage helps pay legal fees or medical bills that could otherwise result in significant out-of-pocket costs. Hunter Jones notes that this part of homeowners insurance can also apply to certain incidents that occur off the property, adding another layer of protection.

The article stresses the importance of knowing when filing a claim is appropriate. Since claims can impact future premiums, it's generally wise to file only when the damage is substantial or exceeds the deductible. Most policies include deductibles that equal about one percent of a home's value. For minor damage, like a cracked window or a small roof leak, handling the repair without filing a claim can help maintain lower insurance costs in the long term.

Claim frequency also matters. The article explains that insurers review claim history, and multiple small claims within a short time can lead to premium increases or non-renewals. Homeowners are encouraged to evaluate whether combining incidents or waiting for more significant damage may be a better strategy. However, delaying action on serious issues can result in more costly repairs, so timing is key.

Understanding policy exclusions and policy limits is another critical step. According to the article, not all risks are covered; floods, earthquakes, and general wear and tear are common exclusions. Reviewing homeowners insurance terms annually ensures you know where your protection starts and stops, and whether you need additional policies or endorsements.

What Homeowners Insurance Covers & When Filing a Claim Makes Sense features insights from Hunter Jones, Insurance Expert of Knoxville, TN, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation