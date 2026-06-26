In HelloNation, Auto Repair Expert Lewis Fortin of Manchester, NH, Details the Warning Signs of Brake Problems

MANCHESTER, N.H., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How do you know when your brakes need attention before a serious problem develops? A HelloNation article featuring Lewis Fortin of D & L Auto, Inc. in Manchester, NH, provides drivers with clear guidance on recognizing early warning signs and taking action before costly or dangerous brake failures occur. The article emphasizes that the braking system is the vehicle's most critical safety component, and regular car maintenance is the key to keeping it reliable through every season.

Lewis Fortin - Owner, D & L Auto, Inc. Speed Speed

According to the HelloNation feature, squeaking, grinding, or vibration when braking are among the first clues that your vehicle needs a professional brake inspection. Modern brake pads are designed with built-in wear indicators that make a light squealing sound when the pads become thin. This sound is a helpful warning that it's time for replacement. Grinding, however, means the pads are already worn down completely, and the metal backing is scraping against the rotors. Ignoring this sign leads to rotor damage and higher auto repair costs. Acting early allows for a simple fix instead of a full brake overhaul.

Vibration or shaking in the steering wheel or brake pedal is another warning sign. This issue often points to warped rotors, which develop from uneven heat distribution during braking. Warped rotors reduce stopping power and make the car harder to control in emergencies. A certified mechanic can measure rotor thickness and resurface or replace them as part of standard car maintenance. The article notes that frequent brake inspections prevent small surface issues from becoming major performance problems.

Manchester's climate makes brake care even more important. Winter road salt and moisture accelerate corrosion on brake lines, calipers, and other hardware. Over time, rust can cause parts to stick or seize, resulting in uneven pad wear or reduced responsiveness. Fortin advises including a detailed brake inspection in every round of winter car maintenance to keep the braking system working properly through the region's icy and slushy conditions. Preventing corrosion is one of the simplest ways to extend brake life and maintain safe stopping power.

The HelloNation feature also points out that catching brake wear early saves both money and time. Most auto repair shops check brakes during routine oil changes or tire rotations, so it's easy to stay consistent. Fortin recommends scheduling a professional brake inspection at least once a year or every six months for high-mileage drivers. Preventive care eliminates surprises and helps identify leaks, worn components, or fluid contamination before they cause failure.

Drivers can perform basic checks at home between service visits. Listening for squeaks, grinding noises, or pulsing while braking can help detect issues before they worsen. Looking through the wheel spokes to visually check brake pads is another simple step. If the pads appear thinner than a quarter of an inch or you see grooves in the rotor, professional attention is needed soon. Uneven pad wear or visible rust are other signs that it's time for car maintenance.

Pedal feel offers another important indicator. A soft or spongy pedal may signal air in the brake lines or low brake fluid levels. These problems reduce stopping power and require immediate repair. Brake fluid should also be flushed periodically to remove moisture that can corrode internal components of the braking system. Many auto repair shops include fluid checks and replacements as part of regular car maintenance packages to ensure smooth and consistent braking performance.

Subtle performance changes also deserve attention. If your car takes longer to stop, pulls to one side when braking, or produces a burning smell after a long drive, the braking system is likely under stress. Because Manchester's frequent stop-and-go traffic puts additional strain on brake pads and rotors, these symptoms can appear sooner than expected. Scheduling a timely brake inspection with a certified technician helps prevent unsafe conditions and restores smooth operation before the issue escalates.

The article reminds readers that New Hampshire's winter road conditions require extra caution. Wet or icy pavement increases stopping distances dramatically, making any reduction in braking performance potentially dangerous. Worn brake pads or glazed rotors can double the distance needed to stop safely. A quick visit to a local auto repair shop for seasonal brake service as part of your winter car maintenance routine ensures your vehicle remains safe and responsive in all weather.

When drivers bring their cars in for service, technicians check the brake pads, rotors, calipers, and fluid levels and may test the hydraulic system for consistent pressure. Replacing pads before they wear completely prevents damage to more expensive components like rotors and calipers. Fortin notes that this simple preventive step can save hundreds of dollars over time while maintaining the vehicle's overall safety and performance.

Beyond safety, keeping your braking system in top condition improves the driving experience and supports other vehicle systems. Poor braking performance puts additional stress on the transmission and tires, increasing wear across the entire car. Consistent car maintenance helps avoid these chain reactions and extends the lifespan of every major component.

The HelloNation article concludes that your vehicle always provides early warnings; it's up to the driver to notice and act. Regular brake inspections, oil changes, and seasonal maintenance protect your car year-round. For Manchester drivers who face harsh winters and rough roads, these small steps deliver peace of mind and keep every trip safe. Listening for squeaks, watching for vibrations, and scheduling service promptly are simple habits that prevent emergencies and preserve performance.

The article, Signs Your Brakes Need Service Before It's Too Late, features insights from Lewis Fortin, Auto Repair Expert of Manchester, NH, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation