In HelloNation Bathroom Remodeling Expert Josh Martinez Outlines Tub to Shower Conversion Planning

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners expect when planning a tub to shower conversion in the DC suburbs? That question is the focus of a HelloNation article featuring guidance from Bathroom Remodeling Expert Josh Martinez of Excell Homes in Gaithersburg, MD. The article walks readers through timelines, cost factors, and key decisions that shape a successful bathroom remodeling project.

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The HelloNation article highlights that a typical tub to shower conversion takes between one and two weeks to complete. In the DC suburbs, timelines vary based on the extent of plumbing changes, the type of materials selected, and whether custom features are involved. Smaller bathroom layouts with simple conversions tend to move faster, while more customized projects require added coordination.

Demolition is the starting point, and it's more than just removing a tub. Once walls and fixtures are taken out, issues like framing condition or outdated plumbing may be revealed. This is especially common in older homes throughout the DC suburbs, where systems may not meet current standards.

One of the biggest variables in bathroom remodeling is plumbing changes. If the new shower aligns with the existing drain, work can progress quickly. However, moving plumbing lines, often required in older homes, increases both the timeline and the cost. These plumbing changes are a common consideration in many DC area homes.

Waterproofing is another critical part of any tub to shower conversion. The article emphasizes the importance of layered waterproofing systems to protect against future leaks. Skimping on this step may save money upfront but can lead to costly repairs later.

Material selection is also a major cost driver. Tile choices, vanity options, and finishes all affect both price and installation time. The article explains that certain materials, like natural stone or large-format tiles, require more labor and skill, which raises the overall bathroom remodeling budget.

For smaller bathroom spaces, which are common in many DC suburbs, layout planning is key. Shower footprint, door swing, and fixture placement all impact daily usability. The article suggests that thoughtful design can make compact spaces feel larger without expanding the room's actual size.

Frameless glass enclosures are often selected for their clean look, but they come at a higher price point. Custom sizing adds to the cost, making it important to balance style preferences with budget goals. Accessibility features such as curbless entries or low-threshold designs also improve usability but may require additional planning and waterproofing.

The article notes that unexpected issues often arise during demolition, especially in older homes. Water damage, uneven floors, or outdated wiring can all affect project scope. Homeowners are encouraged to include contingency room in both their schedule and their budget.

Permits are sometimes required for tub to shower conversions, particularly when plumbing or electrical changes are involved. In the DC suburbs, permit rules vary by jurisdiction, so early planning helps prevent avoidable delays.

Ventilation is another factor to address. Converting from a tub to a shower often increases steam production, which means proper exhaust is essential. Upgrading or adding a fan supports long-term durability by reducing moisture buildup.

Maintenance planning is also discussed. Choosing materials that balance beauty and ease of care helps homeowners enjoy the space long-term. Glass coatings, grout types, and fixture finishes all contribute to ongoing upkeep needs.

The article concludes that a successful tub to shower conversion depends on careful planning and clear communication. Homeowners who understand the process, the cost drivers, and the importance of design in a smaller bathroom are better prepared to make informed choices.

What to Expect for a Tub to Shower Conversion in the DC Suburbs features insights from Josh Martinez, Bathroom Remodeling Expert of Gaithersburg, MD, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation