In HelloNation, Chiropractic Care Expert Andrew Yakubik, D.C., Explains Sciatic Nerve Compression and Lower Back Pain Treatment

The article clarifies how nerve irritation and posture contribute to sciatica symptoms and ongoing lower back pain.

WACO, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What causes lower back pain and sciatica, and how does the body respond to these conditions? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Andrew Yakubik, D.C., of Anthony Medical & Chiropractic Center in Waco, Texas.

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The HelloNation article explains that lower back pain and sciatica are closely related but distinct conditions. Lower back pain can come from muscles, joints, or spinal discs, while sciatica involves irritation or compression of the sciatic nerve. Understanding this difference is an important step in choosing the right lower back pain treatment.

The article describes how the sciatic nerve, the largest nerve in the body, runs from the lower spine through the hips and down each leg. When sciatic nerve compression occurs, it can lead to sciatica symptoms such as sharp pain, tingling, or numbness that travels along the nerve pathway. These symptoms are often felt on one side of the body and may extend into the leg or foot.

Lower back pain may remain localized and does not always involve nerve irritation. The article notes that it can result from muscle strain, joint dysfunction, or disc-related issues. In many cases, both conditions occur together, especially when structural problems in the spine place pressure on the sciatic nerve.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that identifying the source of sciatic nerve compression is essential for effective lower back pain treatment. Common causes include herniated discs, spinal misalignment, and inflammation in surrounding tissues. When pressure disrupts normal nerve signaling, it leads to the symptoms commonly associated with sciatica.

The article also explains how the body responds to nerve irritation. Muscles may tighten around the affected area as a protective response, which can limit movement and increase stiffness. Over time, this reaction can place additional strain on nearby structures, contributing to ongoing lower back pain.

Inflammation is another key factor discussed in the article. When tissues around the spine become irritated, they can swell and increase pressure on the sciatic nerve. This can intensify sciatica symptoms and make movement more difficult. Addressing inflammation is often part of a comprehensive lower back pain treatment plan.

Movement patterns and posture also influence how these conditions develop. The article notes that poor posture or repetitive strain can increase stress on the lower spine, making sciatic nerve compression more likely. Without correction, these habits can lead to recurring lower back pain and persistent sciatica symptoms.

The HelloNation article highlights that effective lower back pain treatment focuses on identifying and addressing the underlying cause rather than only managing symptoms. This may involve improving spinal alignment, reducing inflammation, and restoring proper movement. When pressure on the sciatic nerve is relieved, sciatica symptoms often improve.

The article concludes that understanding how lower back pain and sciatica develop supports more precise care. By recognizing the roles of nerve irritation, inflammation, and movement patterns, individuals can better manage symptoms and reduce the likelihood of long-term complications.

Understanding Lower Back Pain and Sciatica: What Causes It and How the Body Responds features insights from Andrew Yakubik, D.C., Chiropractic Care Expert of Waco, Texas, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation