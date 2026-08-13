In HelloNation, CPA Mike Morones of Silver City, NM, Discusses How to Set Up Payroll for a Small Business

SILVER CITY, N.M., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does it really take to set up payroll for a small business in New Mexico, and how can new employers avoid common mistakes? A HelloNation article featuring CPA Mike Morones of Mike Morones & Associates, LLC in Silver City, NM, outlines the steps, requirements, and best practices for payroll setup that supports compliance and business growth.

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The article begins by noting that many new employers assume payroll is only about issuing paychecks. In reality, payroll for a small business involves federal and state registrations, tax withholdings, ongoing filings, and accurate recordkeeping. Setting up payroll correctly from the start helps New Mexico businesses avoid penalties and maintain employee trust.

According to Morones, the first step in payroll setup is registration. Businesses must obtain a federal Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS to report federal payroll taxes. At the state level, employers must register with both the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department and the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. These registrations are essential for income tax withholding and unemployment insurance.

Once registered, understanding payroll taxes is the next priority. The article explains that employers must withhold federal income tax, Social Security, and Medicare from employee wages, and also contribute matching amounts. New Mexico state income tax must also be withheld, based on employee-completed forms. Incorrect or outdated withholding forms are a common mistake that affects payroll compliance.

Unemployment insurance taxes add another layer. In New Mexico, businesses pay unemployment tax on employee wages, and rates vary depending on the employer's history and industry. Accurate calculation and timely payments are critical parts of payroll compliance.

Payroll scheduling is also an early decision in the setup process. Whether paying weekly, biweekly, or monthly, consistency matters. The article highlights the importance of maintaining clear payroll records, including hours worked, wages paid, and taxes withheld. These records support tax filings and can help resolve disputes or audit questions later.

Filing requirements must be met at both the federal and state levels. Employers are responsible for submitting regular payroll tax returns and making timely deposits. Missing filing deadlines, even when taxes are paid, can result in costly penalties. Morones recommends using tools or reminders to stay on top of due dates.

The article also addresses the importance of correctly classifying workers. Misclassifying employees as independent contractors can lead to back taxes and penalties. Proper classification is a key part of payroll compliance, and one that new business owners often overlook.

Other areas of concern include calculating overtime correctly and managing deductions such as benefits, garnishments, or retirement contributions. Payroll for a small business must account for all of these factors to ensure employees are paid accurately and records remain in order.

Many small businesses choose to use payroll software or work with a payroll service to simplify the process. While not required, automation can reduce manual errors and streamline filing. Planning for cash flow is equally important, especially since payroll taxes are due regardless of seasonal slowdowns.

Employee onboarding also affects payroll setup. New hires must complete federal and state tax forms, and certain notices must be provided at the time of hire. Getting this right ensures accurate payroll from day one.

As businesses grow, payroll responsibilities often increase. The article encourages New Mexico business owners to review their systems periodically to ensure their payroll setup still aligns with their current needs. Changes in pay rates, staffing, or business structure may affect compliance requirements.

How to Set Up Payroll for a Small Business in New Mexico features insights from Mike Morones, CPA of Silver City, NM, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation