In HelloNation, Personal Injury Attorney George Boll Outlines How Filing Deadlines Impact Personal Injury Cases in Texas

The article outlines how the Texas statute, discovery rule, and timing factors affect injury claims and legal rights in Frisco.

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How long do people have to file a personal injury claim in Texas? HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer, featuring insights from George Boll of Juneau, Boll & Stacy, PLLC.

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The HelloNation article explains that understanding the filing deadline is one of the most important parts of protecting a personal injury case. Many individuals in Frisco, TX, are unaware that the Texas statute generally allows two years from the date of an accident to file injury claims. Missing this filing deadline can prevent a personal injury case from moving forward, regardless of the severity of the injuries.

The article notes that while the two year filing deadline may seem straightforward, it can become more complex depending on the situation. In some personal injury cases, injuries are not immediately apparent. This is where the discovery rule may apply, potentially changing when the filing deadline begins under the Texas statute. These nuances can affect how injury claims are evaluated and when action must be taken.

For families in Frisco, understanding how exceptions apply is essential. The article explains that when minors are involved, the Texas statute may allow additional time to file injury claims. In these situations, the filing deadline may be extended, which can influence how a personal injury case is handled and when it must be filed.

The article emphasizes that reporting an incident to an insurance company is not the same as filing a personal injury claim. Many people in Frisco assume that starting an insurance claim satisfies the filing deadline, but this is not the case. A personal injury claim must be formally filed in court within the required timeframe set by the Texas statute.

Delays can also affect the strength of injury claims. The article explains that waiting too long may result in lost evidence, unavailable witnesses, or fading memories. Acting within the filing deadline helps preserve important details that support a personal injury case and ensures that facts remain clear.

Insurance companies may begin evaluating injury claims shortly after an accident occurs. The article notes that even though the Texas statute provides a set filing deadline, insurers may already be forming their position early in the process. For individuals in Frisco, delaying action on a personal injury case can make it more difficult to respond effectively.

Legal standards can also influence how injury claims are handled. The article explains that interpretations of the Texas statute may change over time, adding another layer of complexity. Staying informed about how the filing deadline applies helps individuals better understand their options when pursuing a personal injury claim.

Each personal injury case is unique, and the filing deadline may depend on factors such as the type of accident and when injuries are discovered. The article highlights that understanding these variables allows individuals in Frisco to approach injury claims with greater clarity and preparation.

The article concludes that paying close attention to the filing deadline is essential for preserving a personal injury claim. By understanding how the Texas statute applies and acting within the required timeframe, individuals in Frisco can protect their legal rights and ensure their injury claims move forward with a stronger foundation.

How Long Do You Have to File a Personal Injury Claim in Texas? features insights from George Boll, Personal Injury Attorney serving Frisco, TX, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation