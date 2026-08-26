In HelloNation, Criminal Defense Attorney Finn Skovdal Discusses What Counts as a Felony in Montgomery County, PA

What crimes rise to the level of felony charges in Montgomery County, PA?

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a HelloNation article, Criminal Defense Attorney Finn Skovdal of Skovdal Law explains that Pennsylvania law classifies far more situations as felonies than many people expect. His guidance shows how offenses can escalate, why early action matters, and how understanding the system helps people protect themselves when the stakes are high.

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Felony charges often come as a surprise because many people assume that only violent crimes fall into this category. Skovdal explains that while offenses like aggravated assault and robbery remain well known felonies, other situations can escalate quickly. Under Pennsylvania law, the severity of a charge depends on intent, harm, value, and prior history. Theft offenses, repeat DUI, and drug distribution are among the most common felony charges in Montgomery County. These charges can develop from situations that may appear minor at first, yet they rise to higher levels once certain thresholds are met.

Theft offenses often illustrate this shift. The HelloNation article explains that a theft case may begin as a misdemeanor, but it becomes a felony once the value of the property crosses a statutory limit or when the person has prior convictions. Skovdal notes that many people in Montgomery County do not realize that shoplifting can reach felony status if the value is high enough or if the behavior occurs repeatedly. Understanding how theft offenses escalate under Pennsylvania law helps individuals recognize the seriousness of these situations before they grow more complicated.

Drug distribution, or Possession with Intent to Deliver, is another major source of felony charges. Skovdal explains that possession and distribution are treated very differently under Pennsylvania law. Simple possession may be a misdemeanor, but possession with intent to deliver almost always becomes a felony, even when the amount is small. Packaging, text messages, scales, or cash can all contribute to the classification. For people in Montgomery County, drug distribution charges often move into felony territory quickly and bring long-term consequences involving employment, housing, and licensing. Recognizing how these cases are built helps individuals respond more effectively.

Repeat DUI is also an area where people underestimate the potential severity. While a first DUI is not normally a felony, repeat DUI in specific situations can rise to felony charges. Pennsylvania law uses a tiered system based on blood alcohol level, prior offenses, and whether an accident occurred. Once certain conditions are met, the penalties increase sharply. A felony DUI can involve longer license suspensions, stricter supervision, and mandatory incarceration in state prison. Skovdal explains that many people in Montgomery County do not realize how quickly repeat DUI can shift into felony territory, and understanding this shift helps individuals take early steps to protect themselves.

Once felony charges are filed, the next major moment is the preliminary hearing. This hearing determines whether enough evidence exists for the case to continue. Skovdal emphasizes that many people underestimate the importance of this stage, yet it is often where key parts of the defense strategy begin. At a preliminary hearing, the defense can examine the strength of the evidence, identify weaknesses, and shape negotiations. For offenses like theft offenses or drug distribution, this hearing may be the first opportunity to challenge the level of the charge or begin discussions that could reduce its severity.

Felony charges also do not always remain at their original level. Skovdal explains that in Montgomery County, some cases may be downgraded when there are problems with evidence, questions about the case, or procedural issues. Early involvement allows a lawyer to review reports, examine how the evidence was obtained, and evaluate whether the charges match the facts. Timing matters because many opportunities for charge reduction occur at the beginning of the process. If someone waits too long, these options may be lost. Acting early helps create room for negotiation and leads to better outcomes.

After the preliminary hearing, the case enters a stage where both sides exchange evidence and evaluate possible resolutions. Skovdal notes that not every felony charge leads to trial. In some situations, programs or treatment options may be available, especially for first-time defendants in Montgomery County. These programs depend on background, charge level, and the details of the situation. Exploring these paths early prevents missed opportunities and allows individuals to move forward in a more stable way.

Cases involving repeat DUI, drug distribution, or theft offenses often require careful review. Skovdal emphasizes the importance of investigating how the evidence was collected, whether procedures followed Pennsylvania law, and whether the charges align with the facts. Even felony charges that look strong at first may have weaknesses that change the direction of a case. Early review helps shape the defense and ensures that each decision is made with a clear understanding of the situation.

For anyone facing felony charges in Montgomery County, understanding the steps ahead helps reduce fear and confusion. Felonies carry higher consequences and longer-term impacts, but they also involve legal standards that the prosecution must meet. Early action, organized preparation, and clear communication shape the direction of the case. Felony charges are serious, but they are also nuanced. With timely involvement and strong advocacy, many cases can change direction and lead to better outcomes.

The article, What Crimes Count as Felonies in Montgomery County?, features insights from Criminal Defense Attorney Finn Skovdal of Fort Washington, PA, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation