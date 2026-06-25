In HelloNation, Criminal Defense Attorney John B. Seed Highlights What Evidence Police Use in DUI or OUI Cases

The article outlines how testing, observations, and documentation are used to evaluate DUI and OUI cases

BEDFORD, Mass., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What evidence do police rely on in DUI or OUI cases in Massachusetts? HelloNation has published the answer in an article, featuring insights from Criminal Defense Attorney John B. Seed of New Bedford, MA.

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The HelloNation article explains that DUI, referred to as OUI in Massachusetts, cases are built using multiple types of evidence collected during and after a traffic stop. In New Bedford and across the state, law enforcement relies on a combination of field sobriety tests, chemical testing, officer observations, and documentation to determine impairment and support charges.

Field sobriety tests are often one of the first forms of evidence used. The article notes that standardized field sobriety tests evaluate balance, coordination, and a driver's ability to follow instructions. While these tests are commonly used in Massachusetts DUI and OUI cases, their results can be influenced by external factors, making interpretation an important part of the process.

Chemical testing is another major component of evidence. Breath, blood, or urine tests are used to determine BAC levels, which help establish whether a driver is legally impaired. In Massachusetts, chemical testing must be properly administered to be valid in court. Refusing chemical testing can result in automatic penalties and may impact how a DUI or OUI case proceeds.

Officer observations also play a significant role. The article explains that officer observations, such as noting slurred speech, erratic driving, or physical coordination issues, are documented and used as evidence. These officer observations, combined with field sobriety tests and chemical testing results, help establish probable cause in Massachusetts cases.

Statements made during a stop are another factor. The article notes that anything a driver says can be used as evidence in DUI or OUI proceedings. In New Bedford, recorded statements and interactions may be reviewed alongside officer observations and other evidence when evaluating a case.

Video and audio recordings increasingly support evidence collection. Dashcams and body cameras may capture field sobriety tests, officer observations, and driver behavior. This footage can provide additional context in DUI or OUI cases and may either support or challenge other evidence presented in Massachusetts courts.

Documentation is also essential. Arrest reports, calibration records for testing equipment, and procedural documentation must be properly maintained. The article explains that arrest reports and related records are critical in ensuring that evidence is admissible. Errors in arrest reports or documentation can affect how a case is evaluated.

The article concludes that DUI and OUI cases in Massachusetts rely on a combination of field sobriety tests, chemical testing, officer observations, BAC measurements, and detailed arrest reports. By understanding how evidence is collected and used, individuals in New Bedford can better prepare for court and navigate the legal process more effectively.

What Evidence Do Police Use in DUI or OUI Cases in Massachusetts? features insights from John B. Seed, Criminal Defense Attorney of New Bedford, MA, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation