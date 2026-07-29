In HelloNation, Custom Pool Experts Danny Franke and Mike Scheck Detail Key Planning Factors Before Pool Construction Begins

A New Article Covers the Decisions That Shape Every Phase of a Custom Pool Project in Milton

MILTON, Ga., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the most important factors a homeowner should work through before pool construction begins in Milton? A HelloNation article walks through the planning considerations that influence every phase of a custom pool project, from the initial design conversation through final construction.

Mike Scheck, Principal Speed Speed

The article explains that the first consideration in custom pool planning is how the pool will actually be used. A household with young children has different priorities than one focused on adult entertaining or lap swimming for fitness. Families with children might prioritize a shallow entry, a play shelf, or features that make the water safe and engaging. Homeowners who entertain frequently may want a larger pool, an adjacent spa, and substantial deck space for seating near the water. Understanding the primary use case guides nearly every design decision that follows.

Layout and orientation within the backyard are closely tied to use, and sun exposure is a practical factor that affects how comfortable the pool area feels throughout the day. The article notes that a pool positioned to receive afternoon sun will heat more naturally and feel more inviting during cooler months. Shade from the home, trees, or nearby structures can limit water temperature and the usability of surrounding deck space. Observing sun movement across the yard before finalizing a pool location is a step many homeowners skip but often wish they had taken during custom pool planning.

Privacy is another consideration that varies significantly from one property to the next. The article notes that some Milton properties offer natural screening through mature trees or elevation changes that separate the pool area from neighboring lots. Others are more open and may require fencing, hedges, or planted buffers to create the sense of enclosure that makes a pool space feel relaxing. Addressing privacy as part of the original design rather than as an afterthought tends to produce a more finished and intentional result.

Lot size and terrain influence where a pool can be placed and what designs are feasible. In Milton, many properties feature rolling terrain, grade changes, or wooded sections that affect both pool placement and construction cost. The article explains that a pool built into a slope may require retaining walls or terraced landscaping to integrate properly with the rest of the yard. Understanding those constraints before a design is developed prevents the costly revisions that can occur when site limitations emerge later in the process. Custom Pool Experts note that the relationship between the pool and the existing home architecture should inform design decisions from the very beginning of the custom pool planning process.

Maintenance requirements should also factor into planning decisions early. A larger pool with more features means more equipment to manage and higher operating costs over time. The article notes that automated filtration, heating, and lighting reduce daily manual involvement but add upfront cost, and thinking through what level of ongoing maintenance feels manageable helps homeowners choose features and systems that remain enjoyable rather than burdensome.

Timing is a practical consideration that affects when the planning conversation should begin. The article explains that custom pool projects in the Atlanta metro area, including Milton, require lead time for design, permitting, and contractor scheduling. Beginning the process in fall or winter allows a homeowner to have a permitted and scheduled project ready for spring construction. Custom Pool Experts point out that starting conversations in late spring typically means construction will not begin until summer or fall at the earliest, pushing the first swim season out by a full year.

Before You Build: Important Planning Factors for a Custom Pool features insights from Danny Franke and Mike Scheck, Custom Pool Experts of Alpharetta, Georgia, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation