In HelloNation, Dance Expert Joanne Landrau Helps Parents Choose the Right Dance Style for Children

FREDERICK, Colo., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the best way to choose between ballet, hip hop, or contemporary dance for your child? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring Joanne Landrau of En Face Studios in Frederick, CO. The article outlines how a child's personality, learning style, and comfort with movement should guide the decision, not trends or outside expectations.

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According to the article, matching dance styles with how a child thinks and feels can make a lasting difference. When children feel seen and understood in the studio, they're more likely to stay engaged and develop confidence. The article explains that ballet is a strong fit for children who thrive on structure and routine. Its clear expectations, focus on posture, and gradual progress appeal to children who prefer predictability and enjoy refining skills step by step.

Children who are more expressive or energetic may be better suited for hip hop. This style provides space for personal interpretation, allowing dancers to explore rhythm and creativity in a less formal environment. The HelloNation article notes that hip hop classes offer flexibility and excitement, which helps children stay motivated and confident, especially if they are drawn to music and improvisation.

For emotionally expressive or imaginative children, contemporary dance or lyrical styles may feel most natural. These forms blend technique with storytelling, giving dancers a way to process emotions through movement. The article emphasizes that contemporary dance helps children connect with their feelings, especially those who may struggle to express themselves verbally. These classes often promote emotional awareness alongside physical coordination.

The HelloNation article stresses that understanding a child's learning style is just as important as their temperament. Some children respond well to repetition and detailed instruction, making ballet a natural match. Others need variety and flexibility to stay interested, which makes styles like hip hop or contemporary dance more appropriate. A strong learning environment comes from recognizing how a child best receives and retains information.

Age and stage of development are additional factors to consider. Younger children may benefit from exploring multiple dance styles before committing to one. The article encourages exposure to different classes early on, allowing children to discover what excites them without pressure. As children mature, their preferences often become more clear, helping families choose a style that fits.

The article also recommends observing how children respond to challenges in class. Some feel encouraged by correction and seek technical improvement, while others are more motivated by creative freedom. Matching the teaching approach with a child's temperament leads to more positive experiences and long-term participation.

Social comfort plays a major role as well. Children who enjoy collaboration and teamwork might enjoy ballet or hip hop classes that emphasize group synchronization. Others may prefer the personal expression found in contemporary dance. When a child feels socially at ease, they are more likely to stay focused and enjoy the class.

The HelloNation article reminds parents that choosing a dance style is not a one-time decision. As children grow and change, their interests may shift. Giving them the freedom to try multiple dance styles supports discovery and reduces pressure. Confidence comes from feeling connected to the activity, not from picking the "perfect" style on the first try.

Parents can support this process by paying attention to what excites their child. The article encourages families to involve children in the choice, as participation increases when they feel heard and included. When the learning style and environment align with the child, dance becomes something they look forward to, not something they feel required to do.

The article, Which Dance Style is Right for Your Child?, features insights from Joanne Landrau, Dance Expert of Frederick, CO, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation