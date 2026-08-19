BELTON, Mo., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the difference between veneers and crowns, and how do patients in Belton, MO, know which is right for them?

That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring expert insight from Dr. Eric Runyon of Smiles Unlimited. The article helps patients understand how these two common dental treatments differ in function, appearance, and long-term care needs.

Eric Runyon, DDS, D. ABDSM - Dentist, Smiles Unlimited Speed Speed

The article begins by explaining the core purpose of both veneers and crowns. While each option can improve the look of damaged or discolored teeth, the choice depends on how much of the tooth is affected and what kind of support is needed. Veneers are thin, custom-made shells that cover the front of a tooth, often used to fix minor cosmetic concerns such as chips, gaps, or staining. Crowns, by contrast, fully encase the tooth to restore strength and structure when more damage is present.

In the Belton area, dental professionals often recommend veneers when the goal is purely cosmetic and the tooth is still strong. Veneers preserve most of the natural enamel and provide a natural appearance, especially for visible front teeth. Because only a small portion of the enamel is removed, this treatment appeals to patients who want to enhance their smile without significant alteration to the tooth itself.

Crowns are suggested when more serious dental problems are involved. If a tooth is cracked, weakened from a root canal, or has a large filling, a crown offers full protection by covering the entire surface of the tooth. These types of dental treatments are designed to withstand the pressure of chewing and are often placed on molars or teeth that have experienced significant wear.

One of the key points the article raises is the importance of evaluating the tooth's condition before selecting a treatment. A dentist in Belton will look at the level of decay, the health of the surrounding enamel, and the patient's bite to determine whether a veneer or crown is better suited. While both options improve appearance, crowns provide additional functional support when the underlying tooth structure is compromised.

Cosmetic goals also influence treatment choice. Veneers offer precise color-matching and are often chosen for their natural look on front teeth. Crowns are also available in tooth-colored materials like porcelain or ceramic but are favored when full coverage is necessary to maintain durability as well as aesthetics.

Durability and maintenance are important parts of the decision process. The article explains that veneers, while long-lasting, may be more prone to chipping if exposed to high pressure or hard foods. Crowns are more robust and can better handle daily wear and tear. Both types of dental treatments require proper oral hygiene and regular checkups to support overall oral health and ensure lasting results.

Treatment timelines can vary slightly. Veneers typically involve a few visits for preparation and bonding. Crowns may require temporary coverage while the final crown is made. Despite these differences, both procedures are commonly completed in a short period using modern dental technology.

The article also addresses cost, which depends on the materials used, the number of teeth treated, and the complexity of the case. Patients are encouraged to speak with their dentist about cost expectations and insurance coverage.

Veneers vs. Crowns: What Patients in the Belton Area Should Know features insights from Dr. Eric Runyon, Dental Expert of Belton, MO, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation