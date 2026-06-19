In HelloNation, Dental Expert Dr. Georgia Knotek Explains Jaw Clicking and TMJ Concerns

GREENFIELD, Ind., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why does your jaw click when you chew? That question is explored in a HelloNation article featuring Dental Expert Dr. Georgia Knotek of Greenfield, IN. The article offers insights into jaw clicking, what it may signal, and how early TMJ treatment can help prevent long-term discomfort.

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The article explains that jaw clicking is often related to the temporomandibular joint, commonly known as the TMJ. This joint connects the jaw to the skull and allows for essential movements like chewing and speaking. When the joint isn't functioning smoothly, sounds like clicking or popping can occur, sometimes without pain at first.

The article notes that TMJ disorders can develop for many reasons. One of the most common is teeth grinding, especially at night when a person may not realize it's happening. This grinding puts pressure on the joint and surrounding muscles, leading to inflammation and joint stress. Over time, this strain can cause symptoms such as jaw pain, stiffness, and persistent jaw clicking.

Stress is also a major contributor. When people clench their jaw due to tension, the TMJ can become overworked. Even without immediate pain, repetitive clenching can cause lasting joint issues. The article emphasizes that early signs, such as frequent jaw clicking, should not be dismissed.

Jaw alignment plays a role as well. If the bite is off or the jaw moves unevenly, the TMJ may shift during motion, creating a clicking or popping sensation. This is sometimes the result of gradual misalignment and may be harder to recognize without a professional evaluation.

In some cases, jaw clicking begins after an injury or dental procedure that places strain on the TMJ. While symptoms might not appear immediately, they can surface weeks or months later as the joint attempts to compensate.

The article highlights that the TMJ contains a small disc that helps cushion movement. If that disc slips or wears down, the joint may make noise or feel unstable. This can happen without a specific cause, especially in adults whose joints have undergone years of wear.

While occasional jaw clicking that's painless may not require urgent care, the article advises that ongoing or worsening symptoms may point to a TMJ disorder. These conditions can progress to include jaw pain, facial tension, headaches, and even a locked jaw. Recognizing early patterns supports better outcomes through timely TMJ treatment.

Headaches caused by TMJ issues are typically related to muscle tension. The article explains how tight jaw muscles can send pain into the temples, neck, and shoulders. These symptoms often mimic other conditions, making evaluation by a dental expert especially valuable.

The article explains that many people delay care because symptoms are intermittent. However, repeated jaw clicking or episodes of discomfort suggest that the joint is not functioning at its best. A detailed assessment of bite alignment, jaw motion, and muscle tension can reveal the underlying cause.

Treatment for TMJ disorders varies based on the individual. Options may include oral appliances to reduce teeth grinding, small bite adjustments, or behavioral guidance to reduce jaw strain. In cases where stress is a factor, relaxation techniques or lifestyle changes may be recommended alongside dental care.

The HelloNation article reinforces that early TMJ treatment is the best approach. Addressing symptoms before they lead to chronic jaw pain or long-term joint damage helps keep care simple and effective. Left unchecked, TMJ disorders can interfere with speaking, eating, and sleep.

For residents of Greenfield and nearby communities, seeing a dentist with experience in TMJ care ensures a thorough and personalized plan. TMJ symptoms often overlap with other conditions, and a proper diagnosis is key to finding relief.

The article, Why Is My Jaw Clicking When I Chew?, features insights from Dr. Georgia Knotek, Dental Expert of Greenfield, IN, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation