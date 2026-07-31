In HelloNation, Home Improvement Expert Ray Johnson Highlights the Essential Tools Every Homeowner Should Own

The article outlines the basic tools that help homeowners complete everyday repairs quickly, safely, and with greater confidence.

SPRING GREEN, Wis., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What tools should every homeowner keep on hand for quick home repairs?

HelloNation has published an article that answers this question featuring insights from Ray Johnson of Ray's Do It Best in Spring Green, WI. The article explains how building a reliable collection of basic tools helps homeowners tackle routine maintenance projects while saving time and avoiding unnecessary trips to the store.

Ray Johnson - Owner, Ray's Do It Best

The HelloNation article explains that a dependable home repair tool kit allows homeowners to respond quickly when small repairs arise. Everyday tasks such as tightening cabinet hardware, hanging pictures, assembling furniture, or replacing worn fixtures become much easier when the right equipment is already available. According to the article, creating a home repair tool kit does not require a large investment, but it can make routine maintenance more efficient and less frustrating. Keeping a well-equipped home repair tool kit ready also encourages homeowners to address small problems before they become larger repairs.

A quality hammer is one of the first tools every homeowner should own. The article notes that a standard claw hammer is useful for driving nails, removing small nails, and completing a variety of common household projects. Along with a hammer, homeowners benefit from having several essential hand tools available for everyday maintenance. Phillips and flathead screwdrivers, pliers, and an adjustable wrench are all practical additions that help with tightening hardware, assembling furniture, replacing outlet covers, and handling many other routine tasks. Together, these essential hand tools provide the versatility needed for a wide range of home repairs. Becoming familiar with essential hand tools before an urgent repair arises also helps homeowners work more confidently.

The article also highlights the importance of keeping a dependable tape measure within easy reach. Accurate measurements help ensure shelves are installed correctly, furniture fits available space, and renovation materials are cut to the proper size. Whether planning a larger improvement project or making a quick repair, a tape measure reduces mistakes and helps homeowners complete projects more efficiently. The article notes that a tape measure is one of the most frequently used items in any toolbox because it supports everything from decorating to home improvement planning.

Another practical addition to a homeowner's toolbox is a utility knife, which can be used for opening boxes, trimming materials, cutting rope, and removing old caulk. A small level also helps achieve professional-looking results when hanging pictures, mounting televisions, or installing shelving by ensuring everything is properly aligned.

The HelloNation article also recommends keeping a cordless drill equipped with quality drill bits and driver bits. A cordless drill simplifies many common household projects, including installing curtain rods, hanging shelves, assembling furniture, tightening fasteners, and drilling pilot holes for screws. Compared with completing every task manually, a cordless drill saves time while improving precision on many routine jobs. Keeping batteries charged ensures the cordless drill is always ready when unexpected repairs arise.

Organization is another key part of maintaining a useful toolbox. Storing tools together in a dedicated case or toolbox helps homeowners quickly locate equipment when needed while protecting it from unnecessary damage. The article also encourages homeowners to periodically check supplies such as utility knife blades, batteries, and fasteners so essential items remain available.

The article concludes that many everyday home repairs become much more manageable with the right preparation. By assembling a dependable home repair tool kit that includes essential hand tools, a tape measure, and a cordless drill, homeowners can confidently handle routine repairs and keep their homes functioning smoothly throughout the year.

Tools Every Homeowner Should Keep for Quick Home Repairs features insights from Ray Johnson, Home Improvement Expert of Spring Green, WI, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation