The article highlights communication, comfort-focused tools, and sedation options that help patients feel more comfortable during dental visits.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do so many people avoid the dentist because of fear or nervousness?

HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Dental Expert Dr. Jesse A. Grimm of Kernersville, NC.

Jesse A. Grimm, DDS, PA - Dentist Speed Speed

The article explains that dental anxiety affects patients of all ages and may range from mild nervousness to intense fear surrounding appointments and dental procedures. Some individuals develop dental anxiety after difficult past experiences, while others feel uneasy because of needles, sounds, discomfort, or fear of losing control during treatment. According to the article, avoiding dental care because of anxiety may eventually lead to worsening oral health problems and more complicated treatment needs.

Recognizing the signs of dental anxiety is often an important first step in dental anxiety management. The article notes that some patients experience physical symptoms such as sweating, nausea, increased heart rate, or trouble sleeping before appointments. Others may experience emotional reactions including panic, nervousness, or avoidance behaviors when thinking about scheduling dental care. Delaying cleanings, canceling appointments, or waiting until pain becomes severe are also common signs connected to dental anxiety.

Communication is another important focus discussed in the article. Patients who openly discuss concerns with their dental provider often feel more supported and informed throughout treatment. Simple conversations about previous experiences, sensitivity concerns, or fear surrounding specific dental procedures may help dental teams adjust treatment approaches to improve patient comfort. According to the article, discussing dental anxiety openly may help reduce stress while making dental care feel less overwhelming.

The article also explains that many dental offices now use patient comfort techniques designed specifically to reduce fear and tension during appointments. Deep breathing exercises may help lower physical stress responses while patients sit in the dental chair. Some individuals also benefit from listening to calming music, guided relaxation, or other distractions that help dental procedures feel more manageable.

Sedation dentistry is another option sometimes recommended for patients experiencing moderate or severe dental anxiety. The article explains that Nitrous Oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, is frequently used to help patients relax during dental procedures. Nitrous Oxide is inhaled through a mask and may help patients feel calmer while remaining awake and responsive throughout treatment. Many individuals appreciate that the effects of Nitrous Oxide typically wear off quickly after the appointment ends.

Comfort-focused dental technology is also highlighted as part of modern dental anxiety management. The article describes DentalVibe as one example of a tool designed to reduce discomfort associated with injections. DentalVibe creates gentle vibrations near the injection site, which may help distract nerves and reduce sensitivity during anesthetic delivery. Patients who feel anxious about needles often find that tools such as DentalVibe improve overall patient comfort during treatment.

The article further explains that some dental offices also use warmed anesthetics to improve patient comfort during injections. Traditional anesthetic solutions may sometimes feel uncomfortable because of temperature differences during delivery. Warming anesthetics before treatment may help reduce sensitivity and create a smoother experience for patients already feeling nervous about dental procedures.

Uncertainty surrounding treatment may also contribute heavily to dental anxiety. Patients often feel more comfortable when they understand what will happen during appointments and how long procedures are expected to take. The article notes that dentists who clearly explain each step of treatment and allow time for questions may help reduce fear caused by the unknown.

The article concludes that dental anxiety management often involves combining several approaches instead of relying on one single solution. Some individuals benefit from communication and relaxation techniques, while others may require sedation dentistry or comfort-focused tools to improve patient comfort during dental care. Dr. Jesse A. Grimm, a Dental Expert, shares insights that help patients better understand how modern dental anxiety management techniques may support more positive experiences and encourage long-term oral health.

Dental Anxiety & Management Techniques features insights from Dr. Jesse A. Grimm, Dental Expert of Kernersville, NC, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation