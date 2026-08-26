In HelloNation, Retirement Planning Expert Sean Kelly Explains How to Create Reliable Retirement Income

The article explains how coordinating income sources and planning for future expenses can support long-term financial confidence.

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --What is the best way to create reliable retirement income? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Retirement Planning Expert Sean Kelly of Kelly Capital Partners in Royal Oak, Michigan.

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The article explains that retirement is a significant financial transition because it replaces a regular paycheck with income from multiple sources. Building reliable retirement income involves more than receiving monthly payments. It requires a retirement income plan that supports everyday expenses, adapts to changing financial needs, and helps provide confidence throughout retirement.

According to the article, most retirees rely on several income sources instead of depending on a single payment. Social Security often serves as a financial foundation, while retirement savings, pensions, investment accounts, and personal savings all contribute to long-term financial security. Looking at these resources together rather than individually creates a more effective retirement income plan.

Understanding monthly expenses is another essential part of retirement planning. The HelloNation article explains that housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, insurance, and healthcare expenses should all be included when estimating future financial needs. While some expenses may decrease after retirement, others may grow over time, making careful planning an important part of creating reliable retirement income.

Healthcare expenses deserve special attention because they often become a larger part of a retirement budget. The article notes that although Medicare helps cover many medical costs, retirees may still be responsible for premiums, deductibles, prescription medications, dental care, and vision services. Planning for these expenses in advance helps strengthen a retirement income plan while reducing the likelihood of unexpected financial challenges.

The article also emphasizes the importance of coordinating when different income sources begin. Some individuals choose to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible, while others delay benefits to receive larger monthly payments. Retirement account withdrawals, pension income, and investment income should also be timed carefully so each source supports overall financial stability.

Taxes are another important consideration in retirement planning. According to the article, withdrawals from certain retirement savings accounts may be taxable, and some retirees may also owe taxes on a portion of their Social Security benefits. Including taxes in financial planning provides a more realistic understanding of how much income will actually be available to spend each month.

Inflation is another factor that should not be overlooked. The article explains that the cost of everyday goods and services often rises over time, gradually reducing purchasing power throughout retirement. Building flexibility into a retirement income plan allows reliable retirement income to continue supporting financial needs as prices change during the years ahead.

Personal retirement goals should also shape financial decisions. The article notes that some retirees hope to travel, spend more time with family, volunteer, or pursue hobbies, while others focus on remaining in their current home or leaving assets for future generations. Incorporating these retirement goals into retirement planning helps ensure financial strategies support both essential expenses and personal priorities.

The article also recommends reviewing retirement plans regularly because financial needs often change over time. Healthcare expenses, housing costs, investment performance, and lifestyle priorities may all evolve during retirement. Making periodic adjustments helps keep a retirement income plan aligned with both current circumstances and future objectives.

The article concludes that creating reliable retirement income requires a coordinated approach that brings together Social Security, retirement savings, investments, healthcare expenses, and retirement goals. Ongoing retirement planning helps individuals build a financial strategy that adapts to changing needs while supporting greater confidence throughout retirement.

Creating Reliable Retirement Income features insights from Sean Kelly, Retirement Planning Expert of Royal Oak, Michigan, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation