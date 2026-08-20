In HelloNation, Dental Expert Dr. Paula Joseph Hasson Details What to Expect During a Dental Exam

The article explains how routine exams help identify oral health concerns early while supporting long-term preventive care.

NEW CASTLE, Pa., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens during a dental exam?

A HelloNation article answers that question through insights from Dental Expert Dr. Paula Joseph Hasson of Joseph Family Dental in New Castle, PA.

Dr. Paula Joseph Hasson - General Dentist, Joseph Family Dental Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that a dental exam involves much more than checking for cavities. Routine dental exams give dentists the opportunity to evaluate the health of the teeth, gums, bite, and surrounding tissues while identifying concerns before they develop into more complex problems. Regular visits also allow patients to ask questions and create a personalized plan for maintaining long-term oral health.

According to the article, a dental exam typically begins with a review of the patient's medical and dental history. Changes in medications, health conditions, or previous treatment may influence oral health and future care. Patients are encouraged to discuss concerns such as tooth sensitivity, jaw discomfort, or bleeding gums so these issues can be considered during the examination.

The article explains that dentists carefully evaluate each tooth for signs of tooth decay, damaged fillings, worn enamel, fractures, and other conditions that may not yet be causing discomfort. Detecting tooth decay early often allows for more conservative treatment while preserving healthy tooth structure. Routine dental exams make it easier to identify these concerns before they require more extensive procedures.

Evaluating the gums is another important part of the visit. The article notes that healthy gums provide the foundation for healthy teeth, making the identification of gum disease an essential part of every dental exam. Dentists look for redness, swelling, bleeding, gum recession, and other signs that may indicate gum disease so treatment can begin before permanent damage occurs.

The article also discusses evaluating bite alignment and jaw function. Changes in how teeth fit together can contribute to uneven wear, discomfort, or difficulty chewing. By monitoring these changes during routine visits, dentists can identify developing concerns that may affect long-term oral health.

Another key component of a comprehensive dental exam is an oral cancer screening. During this portion of the examination, the dentist evaluates the lips, tongue, cheeks, throat, and other soft tissues for unusual changes. Regular oral cancer screening helps identify concerns that may require additional evaluation, providing an opportunity to detect changes as early as possible.

The article explains that dental X-rays may also be recommended when additional information is needed. Dental X-rays help identify conditions that cannot always be seen during a visual examination, including tooth decay between teeth, bone loss, impacted teeth, infections, or changes beneath existing dental work. The need for dental X-rays depends on each patient's individual history and risk factors.

Routine appointments also provide valuable time for discussion. Patients can ask questions about brushing, flossing, dry mouth, diet, preventive care, or recommended treatment options. These conversations help patients better understand how daily habits influence long-term oral health while strengthening the ongoing relationship between patient and dentist.

The article concludes that regular dental exams play an important role in protecting oral health. By monitoring tooth decay, evaluating gum disease, performing an oral cancer screening, and recommending dental X-rays when appropriate, dentists can identify concerns early and help patients maintain healthy smiles for years to come.

What Happens During a Dental Exam features insights from Dr. Paula Joseph Hasson, Dental Expert of New Castle, PA, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation