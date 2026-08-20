In HelloNation, Dental Expert Dr. Victor Nesheiwat Shares Ways to Ease Dental Anxiety

The article outlines how communication, comfort measures, and thoughtful care can help patients manage anxiety during dental visits.

LAGRANGE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can nervous dental patients feel more comfortable?

HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Dental Expert Dr. Victor Nesheiwat of Billings Dental Care and Nesheiwat Dental. The article explains that dental anxiety can range from mild nervousness to significant fear that causes patients to postpone needed treatment. Understanding individual concerns can help dental teams provide comfortable dental care while keeping patients informed throughout their visits.

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The HelloNation article explains that identifying the source of dental anxiety is an important first step. Some patients worry about discomfort, needles, sounds, or unfamiliar sensations, while others may have concerns based on previous experiences. Discussing these worries before treatment allows the dental team to adjust its approach and create a more predictable experience.

Clear communication is central to comfortable dental care. According to the article, patients benefit when dentists explain procedures, expected sensations, and approximate treatment times before beginning. Establishing a simple signal, such as raising a hand when a break is needed, can also provide patients with greater control. These practices reflect patient-centered dentistry by recognizing that individual comfort is an important part of treatment.

The article also discusses how the physical environment and pace of an appointment can affect nervous patients. Friendly introductions, clear explanations, and additional time to become comfortable may reduce uncertainty. These adjustments can contribute to stress-free dental visits by helping patients become familiar with the setting before treatment starts.

For patients with stronger fears, sedation dentistry may be considered when clinically appropriate. The article explains that available options depend on the procedure, the severity of anxiety, medications, and the patient's health history. Sedation dentistry is not necessary for every nervous patient, so a careful review with a dentist helps determine whether it may be appropriate.

Managing discomfort is another part of patient-centered dentistry. Modern dental care includes local anesthetics and other techniques intended to improve comfort during procedures. The article encourages patients to communicate unexpected discomfort so the dental team can respond and make adjustments when possible. This communication can support stress-free dental visits while helping patients remain engaged in their care.

The article also explains that dental anxiety can interfere with preventive dental care when fear leads patients to delay appointments. Postponing routine examinations and cleanings may allow early tooth decay or gum inflammation to progress. Maintaining preventive dental care gives dentists opportunities to identify concerns sooner, while positive routine experiences can gradually build familiarity and trust.

Trust, according to the article, usually develops over multiple appointments. A dental team that listens to concerns and explains treatment clearly can make the process more predictable. This approach to patient-centered dentistry may be especially helpful for people who have avoided care because of longstanding fears.

The article concludes that comfortable dental care depends on recognizing anxiety rather than overlooking it. Through open communication, appropriate sedation dentistry when needed, and strategies that promote stress-free dental visits, dental teams can help patients feel more prepared for treatment. Building trust can also make it easier for patients to maintain preventive dental care and protect their oral health over time.

Helping Nervous Dental Patients Feel Comfortable features insights from Dr. Victor Nesheiwat, Dental Expert of LaGrange, NY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation