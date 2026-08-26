In HelloNation, Dental Expert Kenneth A. Alongi Breaks Down Clear Aligners and Braces

The Article Explains Key Differences Between Clear Aligners and Traditional Braces to Help Patients Choose the Right Treatment.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Should you choose clear aligners or braces to straighten your teeth? A HelloNation article answers this question by comparing how each treatment works, who typically benefits from each option, and what patients can expect during treatment.

The article features insights from Kenneth A. Alongi, DMD, a Dental Expert based in Huntsville, Alabama. His perspective helps frame the practical differences between two common paths to a straighter smile.

Kenneth A. Alongi, DMD, FAGD Speed Speed

According to the article, braces use brackets and wires to gradually shift teeth into place, while clear aligners rely on a series of custom trays worn in stages. Both methods can correct many of the same alignment issues, though the daily experience of each differs.

The article notes that comfort is often a deciding factor for patients weighing their options. Braces can cause soreness after adjustments, while aligners tend to feel smoother against the cheeks and gums, though some discomfort is common with either method.

Treatment time, the article explains, depends more on the complexity of a case than on the method selected. Simple alignment issues may resolve in under a year, while more involved bite problems often require additional time regardless of the approach chosen.

Discipline plays a bigger role with aligners than with braces, according to the article. Because aligners can be removed, patients must wear them for twenty to twenty-two hours a day to stay on track. Braces remain in place throughout treatment, removing that daily responsibility.

The article also points out that appearance and hygiene routines factor into many patients' decisions. Aligners are less noticeable and can be removed for brushing and flossing, while braces have become smaller and less visible thanks to newer materials.

A professional evaluation, the article emphasizes, should always guide the final decision rather than personal preference alone. An orthodontist reviews bite alignment, daily habits, and treatment goals before recommending either path forward.

Cost is another factor the article addresses, noting that prices vary depending on treatment complexity and location. Some dental practices offer flexible payment options for either method, which can make planning more manageable for patients.

Age is not necessarily a deciding factor, though it often shapes the conversation, the article explains. Many teenagers use braces as permanent teeth emerge, while adults frequently favor aligners for the flexibility they offer around work and social commitments.

Retention after treatment is a step the article encourages patients not to overlook. Both braces and aligners require a retainer once active treatment ends, since teeth can shift back without ongoing support.

Lifestyle habits are also worth mentioning during a consultation, the article suggests. Musicians who play wind instruments or athletes involved in contact sports may find one option easier to manage from day to day.

Communication with a dental provider throughout treatment helps address concerns as they arise, the article points out. Regular checkups allow small issues to be caught early, keeping treatment on track toward the intended outcome.

Readers weighing this decision can find a fuller explanation of both treatment paths in the article. Are Clear Aligners or Braces Right for You? features insights from Kenneth A. Alongi, DMD, Dental Expert of Huntsville, Alabama, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation