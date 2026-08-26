In HelloNation, Electrical Expert Sean McGahy Explains When an Electrical Panel Upgrade Makes Sense

According to the article, frequent breaker trips are one of the clearest signs that a panel may be undersized or aging beyond safe operation. Flickering or dimming lights, especially when a large appliance cycles on, can point to the same underlying issue.

The article also notes that buzzing sounds, a burning smell, or visible rust on the panel box are more serious warning signs. These symptoms suggest the system is under real strain and should prompt an inspection as soon as possible.

Renovation projects are a common reason for an electrical panel upgrade, the article states. Adding a kitchen island, finishing a basement, or installing a home theater system can all increase electrical demand beyond what an older panel can handle.

The article recommends evaluating a home's electrical system early in the renovation process rather than waiting until construction begins. Discovering partway through a project that the panel needs replacing can delay the work and add unexpected costs.

Future plans matter too, the article explains. Electric vehicle chargers, solar panels, and battery backup systems all place new demands on a home's wiring. Completing an upgrade now can make these additions easier to install later.

Electrical Expert Sean McGahy of Zar Electric is featured in the article, which explains how homeowners can evaluate panel capacity and wiring condition before beginning a project. The article frames this evaluation as a practical first step rather than an afterthought.

The article points out that panel age alone does not always mean replacement is necessary. Some older panels remain safe and functional if they have been properly maintained and household electrical needs have not changed significantly.

A qualified electrician can evaluate the specific panel, wiring, and household demands before recommending an upgrade one way or the other, the article notes. It adds that certain panel models have been identified over the years as having higher failure rates. An electrician familiar with these histories can flag a panel that may need replacing regardless of visible symptoms.

Permits are typically required for a panel upgrade, the article notes, since the work involves modifying a home's main electrical service. It adds that some situations only call for a subpanel rather than a full replacement, depending on household needs and budget.

Cost is often a concern for homeowners weighing this decision, the article states. The expense is generally modest, though, compared to the cost of repairs after a panel failure. Many homeowners find that the upgrade brings added safety along with improved everyday performance throughout the house.

The article closes by encouraging homeowners not to guess about a panel's condition. If a home shows any of the warning signs described in the article, scheduling a professional evaluation is described as a reasonable next step.

Should a Remodel Include an Electrical Panel Upgrade? features insights from Sean McGahy, Electrical Expert of Wake Forest, North Carolina, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation