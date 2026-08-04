In HelloNation, Dental Lab Specialist Jeffrey Tolksdorf of Clinton Township, MI, Discusses Digital Dental Workflows

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How is dental technology changing what happens behind the scenes? A HelloNation article featuring Jeffrey Tolksdorf of Olson Dental Laboratory in Clinton Township, MI, explains how digital dental workflows are transforming lab services by improving accuracy, turnaround, and the overall patient experience.

Jeffrey Tolksdorf - Olson Dental Laboratory Speed Speed

The article explains that today's dental care involves more than what happens in the chair. With the rise of digital dental workflows, everything from impressions to final restoration delivery has become more streamlined and connected. These workflows link dental practices and labs in real time, creating a more efficient and accurate process.

It often starts with intraoral scanners, which replace traditional molds with detailed digital images. These scanners improve the patient experience by eliminating the need for uncomfortable impression materials and also give dental labs clearer data to work from. According to the article, intraoral scanners are now a common starting point in modern dental lab services.

From there, CAD software takes over. This design phase allows lab technicians to create digital models of crowns, bridges, or implant restorations with precise control over contours, bite alignment, and fit. Digital dental workflows rely on CAD software to ensure that restorations are planned correctly before anything is fabricated.

Once the digital design is approved, CAM technology translates that model into a physical product. Whether using a milling machine or a 3D printer, CAM technology produces restorations that match the original digital file. This seamless connection between design and production reduces errors and keeps dental lab services consistent.

One of the most notable benefits of digital dental workflows is speed. The article explains that by removing delays between steps, labs can start working almost immediately after receiving a scan. This efficiency shortens delivery times and improves scheduling flexibility for dental practices.

Digital dental workflows also enhance communication between dentists and labs. Because files can be shared and reviewed quickly, adjustments and approvals happen faster. That clarity benefits everyone, especially patients, who enjoy smoother appointments and fewer follow-ups.

Although much of the process is automated, Tolksdorf notes that skilled technicians remain essential. Aesthetic tasks like shade matching still rely on trained eyes and hands. Digital tools assist, but they do not replace the human judgment needed for high-quality results.

CAM technology supports durability as well as accuracy. Milling and printing methods produce restorations with consistent strength, contributing to better long-term performance. These improvements further enhance the overall patient experience by supporting reliability and comfort.

The article also touches on scalability. Dental labs using digital dental workflows can handle more cases without sacrificing quality. Automation manages repetition, while technicians focus on high-value decisions.

The article, Digital Dental Workflows: How Technology Is Reshaping Lab Services, features insights from Jeffrey Tolksdorf, Dental Lab Specialist of Clinton Township, MI, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation