The article outlines how early academic planning helps students make informed decisions about earning college credit before graduation.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can students earn college credit in high school? A HelloNation article provides the answer through insights from Education Expert Brent Reckman of The Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster, Colorado. The article explains that understanding available opportunities before high school scheduling begins allows students and families to make thoughtful decisions that support future educational goals.

Brent Reckman - Executive Director - The Academy of Charter Schools Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that one of the most common ways to earn college credit in high school is through Advanced Placement courses. These classes introduce students to college-level material while they are still in high school, giving them the opportunity to challenge themselves academically. The article notes that many colleges award credit for qualifying exam scores, although each institution determines its own policies for accepting those credits.

Another option available to students is concurrent enrollment. The article describes how concurrent enrollment allows students to complete coursework that counts toward both high school graduation requirements and college credit. Depending on the school district, these classes may be offered at the high school, on a college campus, or online, giving students flexibility while exposing them to college expectations before graduation.

The article also explains that although Advanced Placement and concurrent enrollment both help students earn college credit in high school, they follow different paths. Advanced Placement generally relies on a final exam to determine whether credit is awarded, while concurrent enrollment typically grants credit after successful completion of the course. Understanding these distinctions helps families select the option that best aligns with a student's academic readiness and preferred learning style.

Academic planning is another important focus of the article. Some advanced courses require prerequisite classes, teacher recommendations, or minimum grade point averages before students are eligible to enroll. Learning about these requirements early gives students more time to prepare and helps reduce the pressure that often comes with course registration.

The article also highlights the role school counselors play in helping students and families navigate these opportunities. Counselors can explain graduation requirements, available programs, and recommended course sequences while helping students understand how advanced coursework fits into their long-term educational plans. Beginning these conversations before scheduling classes provides students with more choices as they prepare for the future.

The HelloNation article encourages families to review college policies before assuming all earned credits will transfer in the same way. Some colleges accept a broad range of Advanced Placement exam scores, while others have stricter requirements. Likewise, institutions may evaluate concurrent enrollment credits differently, making it worthwhile to research transfer policies before selecting courses.

Beyond the opportunity to earn college credit, the article explains that advanced coursework helps students build stronger study habits, improve organization, manage their time more effectively, and strengthen critical thinking skills. These experiences prepare students for the increased independence and expectations they will encounter in college and beyond.

The article also reminds families that students benefit from maintaining a balanced schedule. Participation in athletics, music, clubs, volunteer service, and part-time employment helps develop valuable life skills while supporting personal growth. Careful academic planning allows students to pursue challenging coursework without becoming overwhelmed, creating a balanced path toward future success.

The article concludes that there is no single path that works for every student. Some may thrive in multiple Advanced Placement courses, while others may find concurrent enrollment better suited to their goals and learning preferences. Starting these conversations early gives students greater flexibility to build schedules that reflect their strengths, interests, and long-term aspirations.

How Students Can Earn College Credit in High School features insights from Brent Reckman, Education Expert of Westminster, Colorado, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation