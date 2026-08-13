In HelloNation, Plumbing Expert Dave Thompson Explains When a Sewer Line Needs More Than Drain Cleaning

The article explains how recurring plumbing problems can signal sewer line issues that require more than routine drain cleaning.

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does it mean when drain cleaning does not fix the problem? The answer is provided in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Plumbing Expert Dave Thompson of M.A. Williams Drain Cleaning & Plumbing in Richmond, Virginia. The article explains why recurring clogs often indicate a sewer line issue rather than a blockage that routine drain cleaning alone can resolve.

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The HelloNation article explains that drain cleaning is an effective solution for many common household clogs caused by grease, hair, soap residue, food particles, and other debris. Once these blockages are removed, water typically flows normally again. However, when the same clog repeatedly returns, the article notes that the underlying cause may be located deeper within the plumbing system.

According to the article, every sink, shower, bathtub, toilet, and appliance connects to the home's main sewer line, which carries wastewater to the municipal sewer system or a septic tank. Damage or obstructions within this pipe can affect multiple fixtures at once. The article explains that recurring clogs and repeated drain cleaning appointments may be signs that homeowners are treating symptoms instead of the actual problem.

One of the most common causes of recurring sewer backups is tree root intrusion. The article describes how roots naturally seek moisture and enter underground pipes through small cracks or loose joints. As the roots expand, they trap debris and restrict wastewater flow. Although drain cleaning may temporarily restore flow, the roots remain inside the pipe until the underlying issue is corrected.

The article also explains that a damaged sewer line can result from aging materials, shifting soil, freezing temperatures, corrosion, or heavy loads above the pipe. As the pipe weakens, wastewater may no longer move efficiently through the system. This increases the likelihood of recurring clogs, unpleasant odors, and repeated sewer backups throughout the property.

A sewer camera inspection plays an important role in identifying the true source of recurring plumbing problems. The HelloNation article explains that this technology uses a waterproof camera attached to a flexible cable to inspect the inside of the sewer line without unnecessary digging. A sewer camera inspection can identify tree roots, cracks, separated pipe sections, heavy buildup, or other damage that helps determine whether additional drain cleaning, targeted repairs, or replacement is the most appropriate solution.

The article emphasizes that not every sewer line issue requires complete replacement. Some problems involve grease buildup, mineral deposits, or debris that specialized cleaning methods can remove. Other situations require repairing only a damaged section of pipe. The detailed information gathered during a sewer camera inspection allows recommendations to be based on the actual condition of the plumbing system rather than assumptions.

The article also encourages homeowners to pay attention when several plumbing fixtures begin showing the same warning signs. Toilets, sinks, bathtubs, and floor drains backing up together often indicate a problem involving the main sewer line. Slow drainage throughout the home, sewage odors, gurgling sounds, and recurring sewer backups should not be ignored because they frequently become more serious if left unresolved.

The article concludes that addressing sewer line concerns early can help reduce the likelihood of larger plumbing repairs, property damage, and sanitation issues. While professional drain cleaning remains an effective solution for many routine clogs, structural pipe problems require a different approach. Identifying the true cause through a sewer camera inspection helps ensure repairs are based on evidence instead of guesswork, providing a more reliable long-term solution.

When a Sewer Line Needs More Than Drain Cleaning features insights from Dave Thompson, Plumbing Expert of Richmond, Virginia, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation