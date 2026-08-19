In HelloNation, Education Expert Joe Staton Explains Ways High School Students Can Earn College Credit Before Graduation

The article outlines how dual enrollment and technical education programs help students prepare for college and future careers.

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What opportunities can help students earn college credit before high school graduation? A HelloNation article provides the answer through insights from Education Expert Joe Staton of Mansfield School District in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and explains how dual enrollment, technical education, and college-level classes can support long-term academic and career training goals for students in southern Sebastian County.

Joe Staton - Superintendent - Mansfield School District

The article explains that many families in southern Sebastian County are exploring ways to prepare students for college and future careers before graduation. One option growing in popularity is dual enrollment, which allows students to complete college-level classes while still attending high school. According to the article, these programs may help students gain confidence in a college environment while continuing to receive guidance from high school teachers and counselors.

The article notes that dual enrollment programs are often created through partnerships between school districts, colleges, and technical centers. Depending on the program structure, students may attend classes online, on a college campus, or directly at their high school. These college credit opportunities can help students become familiar with college expectations before transitioning into full-time higher education after high school graduation.

Cost savings are another important advantage discussed in the article. As college tuition costs continue increasing nationwide, many families seek ways to reduce future educational expenses. The article explains that some college credit programs allow students to complete introductory courses at little or no cost. By earning college credit early, students may reduce the number of classes required later, potentially lowering tuition, textbook, and fee expenses after graduation.

The HelloNation article also highlights the time-saving benefits associated with dual enrollment. Students who complete college credit courses during high school may enter college with general education requirements already completed. This additional flexibility may allow students to pursue internships, specialized coursework, or career-focused opportunities earlier in their college experience. Some students may even reduce the time required to complete a college degree because of credits earned before graduation.

Technical education programs are another important topic covered in the article. Students in southern Sebastian County often have access to career training opportunities in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, welding, industrial training, and information technology. The article explains that these technical education pathways allow students to explore workforce interests while continuing their high school studies. Combining technical education with college credit opportunities may also help students develop practical skills before entering the workforce or continuing their education.

The article further explains that college-level classes can help students build stronger study habits and time management skills. Many dual enrollment courses require students to complete independent assignments, manage deadlines, and prepare for larger exams. Learning these responsibilities early may help students transition more comfortably into college after high school graduation. Students who succeed in these courses may also feel more confident about future academic challenges.

School counselors and teachers are also described as important resources for students considering college credit opportunities. The article notes that families often benefit from discussing academic goals, graduation requirements, transfer policies, and career interests before selecting courses. Some college credit programs transfer more easily between colleges and universities than others, making planning an important part of the process.

Flexibility is another benefit highlighted in the article. Some students use dual enrollment to explore possible college majors before committing to a specific field of study. Others focus on completing foundational academic requirements early while pursuing extracurricular activities or advanced coursework later. The article explains that students may also combine career training programs with traditional college credit courses to create a broader educational experience.

The article concludes that many schools in southern Sebastian County continue expanding access to college credit and technical education opportunities through partnerships with colleges and technical centers. With proper planning and support, students may benefit academically, financially, and professionally from earning college credit before graduation.

Ways High School Students Can Earn College Credit Before Graduation features insights from Joe Staton, Education Expert of Fort Smith, Arkansas, in HelloNation.

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