In HelloNation, Experienced Financial Planner Paula Fox Derwick Compares Roth and Traditional IRAs for Retirement Planning

The article explains how tax treatment, income, and withdrawal rules can help determine which IRA may better support retirement goals.

OLEAN, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the difference between a Roth IRA and a Traditional IRA, and how do you choose the right one? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Experienced Financial Planner Paula Fox Derwick of Fox Financial in Olean, New York. The article explains how each retirement account works and how factors such as income, taxes, withdrawal rules, and long-term financial goals can influence the choice between them.

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The article explains that a Traditional IRA allows contributions with pre-tax dollars, often lowering your taxable income in the year you contribute. The funds grow tax-deferred and are taxed as income when withdrawn in retirement. This approach may benefit people who expect to be in a lower tax bracket later in life. In contrast, a Roth IRA is funded with after-tax dollars. While there's no upfront deduction, the tradeoff is tax-free income later, as both growth and qualified withdrawals are not taxed.

According to the article, your current income and future tax outlook are key factors in choosing between the two. If you expect to earn more in the future or believe tax rates will rise, the Roth IRA may offer a long-term advantage. On the other hand, if your income is high now and likely to decrease in retirement, a Traditional IRA might be more beneficial today.

Eligibility also matters. The article notes that Roth IRA contributions are limited by income, although higher earners may still access them through a backdoor Roth strategy. Traditional IRAs have fewer entry restrictions, but your ability to deduct contributions can be limited if you or your spouse participates in a workplace retirement plan. These details are essential to effective retirement planning and should be reviewed regularly.

The article also highlights how managing taxes plays a major role in building a retirement strategy. Because Traditional IRA withdrawals count as taxable income, they can affect your tax bracket and even how much of your Social Security income is taxed. Roth IRA withdrawals, on the other hand, are not included in taxable income, giving retirees more flexibility and control. This flexibility can be especially useful for navigating different income levels throughout retirement.

A major structural difference between the two accounts is the rule around required minimum distributions. The article explains that Traditional IRAs require withdrawals beginning at age 73, regardless of need. These required minimum distributions can raise your taxable income in retirement. Roth IRAs do not have required minimum distributions during the account holder's lifetime, making them a strong option for reducing taxes or leaving money to heirs.

The article suggests that combining both account types may be the most effective strategy for many people. Using a mix of Roth IRA and Traditional IRA savings gives retirees more tools for adjusting income and managing taxes. In low-income years, you may draw from a Traditional IRA. In high-income years, pulling from a Roth IRA may help avoid a higher tax bracket.

The article also touches on long-term goals such as inheritance planning. Roth IRA accounts offer more flexibility for leaving tax-free income to children or other heirs and can be structured to minimize required withdrawals. Paula Fox Derwick emphasizes that these accounts are not only tools for today, but also for protecting your retirement savings over decades.

Ultimately, the article reminds readers that every retirement plan is different. The best choice depends on personal income, tax outlook, and lifestyle needs. A careful comparison of Roth vs. Traditional IRA options is one of the most valuable steps in long-term retirement planning.

Roth vs. Traditional IRA – What's the Right Fit? features insights from Paula Fox Derwick, Experienced Financial Planner of Olean, NY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation