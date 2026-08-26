In HelloNation, Expert Electrician Darrell Furgison Explains What to Know Before Installing a Home EV Charger

The article reviews panel capacity, dedicated circuit requirements, and electrical permits involved in residential EV charger installation.

OLYMPIA, Wash., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners understand before installing an EV charger at home?

HelloNation has published an article featuring Darrell Furgison of Shocking Difference LLC in Olympia, WA, explaining how panel capacity, electrical permits, and long-term electrical demand can affect residential EV charger installation decisions.

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The article explains that as electric vehicles become more common, many homeowners are looking for the convenience of charging at home instead of relying solely on public charging stations. However, installing a home EV charger often involves more than simply adding an outlet in the garage. According to the article, homeowners should understand their electrical system's limitations and future energy needs before scheduling EV charger installation.

One of the primary topics discussed throughout the article is the importance of evaluating panel capacity before adding a home EV charger. Most Level 2 charger systems require a dedicated circuit to operate safely and efficiently. A dedicated circuit allows the charger to draw power directly from the electrical panel without overloading existing household circuits. The article explains that electricians often review panel capacity before installation to determine whether the system can safely support additional electrical demand.

Electrical panel upgrade requirements are another important consideration covered throughout the article. Older homes may not provide enough available amperage for a Level 2 charger, especially if the property already uses electric HVAC systems, water heaters, or other high-demand appliances. According to the article, an electrical panel upgrade may improve both charging performance and overall electrical safety by ensuring the home's electrical system can support current and future energy demands.

Charging speed is also identified as a major factor when selecting a home EV charger. Different charging systems provide varying charging rates depending on voltage and amperage capacity. Some homeowners may only require overnight charging for shorter daily commutes, while others prefer faster charging capabilities because of longer driving distances or multiple electric vehicles within the household. The article explains that understanding driving habits can help determine whether a standard Level 2 charger will meet long-term needs.

Electrical permits and inspections are another major focus discussed throughout the article. In many areas, electrical permits are required before EV charger installation begins to confirm the work complies with local building and electrical codes. Electrical inspections help verify that wiring, grounding, breaker connections, and charger placement meet current safety standards. The article notes that homeowners should ask whether the electrician will coordinate electrical permits and inspection scheduling as part of the installation process.

Placement of the charging equipment is also covered within the article. Some homeowners choose to install a home EV charger inside the garage, while others place charging stations outdoors depending on available parking and property layout. Electricians may evaluate weather exposure, wall access, cable routing, and proximity to the electrical panel when recommending installation locations. Proper placement planning may improve convenience, charging access, and long-term equipment durability.

Future energy demand is another important topic addressed throughout the article. As more households adopt electric vehicles, energy-efficient appliances, battery storage systems, and heat pumps, residential power usage may continue increasing. The article explains that homeowners considering future renovations or additional electrical upgrades may benefit from discussing long-term panel capacity planning during the EV charger installation process.

The article also reviews cost considerations connected to EV charger installation. Homes with available panel capacity and convenient installation locations may require relatively simple installations, while homes needing an electrical panel upgrade or extended wiring runs may involve additional labor and material expenses. According to the article, understanding the full project scope early can help homeowners avoid unexpected costs later.

Utility rates and charging schedules are also discussed throughout the article. Some homeowners choose to charge vehicles overnight during lower-demand hours to reduce electricity expenses, while others prioritize faster daytime charging. Discussing charging habits with an electrician may help homeowners select the most appropriate home EV charger setup for both convenience and long-term energy management.

What to Know Before Installing an EV Charger at Home features insights from Darrell Furgison, Expert Electrician of Olympia, WA, (Master license FURGIDL931CO), in HelloNation.

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