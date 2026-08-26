In HelloNation, Expert Pool Specialist Jay Goetz Explains How to Winterize In-Ground Pools in Upstate New York

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners protect in-ground pools from the harsh winters of Upstate New York?

According to a HelloNation article, Jay Goetz of Jay's Precision Pool Service, LLC shares clear, step-by-step guidance on pool winterization to prevent freezing damage and costly spring repairs. His advice outlines the essential habits that keep systems safe through long periods of snow, ice, and the region's unpredictable freeze and thaw cycle.

Jay Goetz - Owner, Jay’s Precision Pool Service, LLC Speed Speed

The article explains that winter arrives early in Upstate New York and stays long enough to test every part of a pool's design. In-ground pools face months of cold weather, and without proper pool winterization, even small amounts of trapped water can freeze, expand, and crack underground plumbing or surface materials. The key, he says, is developing a reliable winter routine that protects the system before temperatures drop. A well-executed plan helps homeowners avoid stress when spring returns.

The process begins with a complete cleaning. Leaves, dirt, and algae often build up as fall progresses, and leaving them behind can cause staining or chemical imbalances under the winter pool cover. Goetz advises vacuuming the floor, brushing the walls, and emptying skimmer baskets before beginning any other pool winterization step. Clean surfaces and clear water create a stable foundation for closing and make it easier to maintain chemical balance through the cold months.

Balancing the water is the next critical step. Proper chemistry helps protect interior finishes and prevents algae growth while the pool is covered. Goetz recommends adjusting pH and alkalinity levels to create stability that lasts throughout the winter. Many owners in Upstate New York add long-lasting winterizing chemicals to maintain control during the extended cold season. Balanced water is better equipped to withstand months of inactivity and the constant stress of the freeze and thaw cycle.

Lowering the water level is equally important. In-ground pools must be partially drained to prevent ice from expanding into skimmer openings or damaging fittings. Goetz points out that each pool design has a recommended range, but the goal remains consistent: leave enough space for precipitation to collect without flooding the system. Keeping the water level low enough helps prevent damage from expanding ice and reduces pressure beneath the winter pool cover.

The most vital step in pool winterization, Goetz explains, is blowing out the lines. When water stays inside plumbing during the freeze and thaw cycle, it expands, cracks pipes, and causes extensive damage. Using a strong air source to clear returns, skimmers, and main drains removes moisture and ensures the lines are completely dry. Once cleared, each line should be sealed with winter plugs. Skipping this step is the leading cause of winter damage in in-ground pools across Upstate New York. Taking the time to dry and seal the system prevents major repairs once spring arrives.

Attention should also turn to the equipment pad. Pumps, heaters, and filters must be drained thoroughly to remove any remaining water. The article advises opening drain plugs, taking out filter cartridges, and inspecting all fittings for moisture. Some homeowners choose to cover their equipment area with breathable material, protecting it from snow while allowing condensation to escape. This practice keeps systems dry and ready for the next season, helping extend the life of essential components.

Securing the winter pool cover completes the process. Goetz emphasizes that snow and wind can place heavy stress on a cover if it isn't properly fitted. Safety and mesh covers both perform well when installed tightly and checked for balance. Anchors should be firm, straps evenly tightened, and the surface smooth across the pool. A secure winter pool cover prevents debris from entering the water, protects pets and children from accidents, and helps maintain cleaner conditions beneath. Periodic checks after storms keep the cover in top condition all season long.

When each of these steps is done carefully, in-ground pools are far better protected from Upstate New York's harsh climate. Goetz explains that the freeze and thaw cycle places consistent pressure on every part of the pool system, and skipping even one task can lead to major damage later. By cleaning thoroughly, balancing chemistry, lowering the water level, blowing out the lines, and securing the winter pool cover, homeowners create a shield against freezing temperatures and unexpected weather.

Proper pool winterization not only protects against damage but also saves time and money when reopening in spring. The article concludes that with steady annual habits, pool owners can enjoy years of reliable performance without facing major repairs. Winter weather in Upstate New York can be intense, but with preparation and consistency, in-ground pools can withstand the cold and be ready to open smoothly once warmer days return.

The article, How to Winterize In-Ground Pools in Upstate New York, features insights from Jay Goetz, Expert Pool Specialist of Saratoga Springs, NY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation