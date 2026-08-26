What should homeowners do when a sump pump stops working in the middle of a storm?

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A HelloNation article answers this question with guidance from Erin Goettsche of Herman Plumbing Co. Inc. The feature explains how sump pump failure symptoms develop, how safety steps should come first, and how water removal solutions can protect a home from costly damage. It also highlights the long term value of flood protection plumbing and sump pump maintenance for families in Grand Island, NE.

Erin Goettsche - General Manager, Herman Plumbing Co. Inc. Speed Speed

According to the HelloNation article, sump pump failure symptoms often appear quietly at first. Homeowners may notice unusual noises, a pump that cycles too often, or water collecting around the pit. These early signs show that the pump is struggling and may soon fail. Recognizing sump pump failure symptoms early is one of the most effective ways to prevent flooding. Many households in Grand Island learn that flood protection plumbing begins with watching for these warnings and responding quickly before water rises to dangerous levels.

When the pump stops working, the first priority is safety. Unplugging the unit protects both the homeowner and the house from electrical hazards. A pump that is submerged or jammed with debris can create dangerous situations if electricity continues to flow. After unplugging it, performing a quick breaker check plumbing step is recommended. Sometimes the machine itself is not the problem. A tripped breaker can shut down the system, and resetting it may restore power. Breaker check plumbing procedures help rule out simple electrical interruptions before assuming the pump has fully failed.

If the electrical supply is intact, the next step is examining the pit for debris. Dirt, gravel, or foreign items can block the impeller and prevent the pump from operating. Clearing debris by hand often allows the pump to restart once the power is restored. While this is not a long term fix, it can help the pump handle rising water until a professional arrives. Flood protection plumbing depends on keeping the pump free of strain, and removing obstructions is an important part of keeping it running when water levels rise quickly.

If the pump still does not activate, immediate water removal solutions become critical. Wet vacuums, portable pumps, or even buckets can reduce the amount of standing water in the basement. These water removal solutions protect walls, flooring, and stored belongings until a specialist can address the root problem. Even a few inches of water can create mold, ruin materials, and weaken the structure of the home. Acting quickly prevents widespread damage and buys time for safe repairs.

Once the short term danger is under control, the article notes that homeowners should consider long term strategies, starting with backup sump pump options. Weather in Grand Island can change quickly, and storms often cause power outages at the exact moment when a pump is needed most. Battery powered units ensure that water continues to drain even when the electricity goes out. Some backup sump pump options include alarm systems that notify homeowners when the primary pump shuts down or when the backup pump activates. These safeguards add a layer of security and help prevent future emergencies.

Sump pump maintenance also plays a major role in preventing another failure. An annual inspection allows a plumber to evaluate the float switch, clean the pump, and check the discharge line. Routine sump pump maintenance reduces the likelihood of sudden breakdowns and extends the life of the equipment. Homeowners who schedule regular maintenance experience fewer surprises because potential issues are found early. This preventive care keeps the equipment reliable during heavy storms.

The HelloNation feature also explains that flood protection plumbing involves more than the pump itself. A complete approach includes checking outdoor grading, clearing gutters, and inspecting downspouts to confirm that water flows away from the foundation. Plumbers may also assess drainage lines to ensure they are not blocked. When these systems work together, the sump pump handles less water and operates more efficiently. This reduces strain and increases the unit's lifespan.

Another factor homeowners should consider is how their basement responds to heavy rainfall. Some basements take on water more quickly than others due to soil conditions or structural layout. Knowing these patterns helps families choose the most effective backup sump pump options and plan sump pump maintenance at the right times. Understanding the home's unique vulnerabilities makes prevention easier and reduces the chance of future emergencies.

Although a sump pump failure can feel overwhelming, taking the right steps quickly makes a significant difference. Unplugging the pump, performing a breaker check plumbing review, and clearing debris offer a safe starting point. When needed, water removal solutions keep damage under control until repairs can be made. In the long term, backup sump pump options and regular sump pump maintenance create dependable protection that keeps the basement dry during unpredictable storms. Flood protection plumbing works best when preparation begins well before the rain arrives, giving homeowners confidence when the weather turns severe.

The article, What to Do When Your Sump Pump Fails, features insights from Erin Goettsche, Plumbing Expert of Grand Island, NE, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation