In HelloNation, Filtration Expert Drew Wright Explains How Hydraulic Filter Specs Help Protect Oil, Pumps, and Equipment

The article examines how filtration specifications influence hydraulic system reliability, fluid protection, and long-term equipment performance.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How do hydraulic filter specs help protect oil, pumps, and equipment? HelloNation has published an article featuring insights from Drew Wright of American Filtration Technologies, Inc. in Rochester, New York, examining how proper filtration specifications help maintain contamination control, stable pressure, and long-term reliability in hydraulic systems.

Drew Wright - Vice President of Operations - American Filtration Technologies, Inc. Speed Speed

The article explains that hydraulic systems depend on clean fluid and stable operating pressure to perform properly in demanding industrial environments. While many filters may appear similar externally, hydraulic filter specs determine how the filter performs under actual operating conditions. According to the article, selecting the correct specifications helps protect pumps, valves, seals, and other sensitive components from premature wear and contamination damage.

One of the most important specifications discussed in the article is the micron rating. Hydraulic filter specs use micron rating to identify the size of particles a filter is designed to capture from hydraulic fluid. The article explains that smaller micron ratings generally provide finer filtration, but selecting the smallest option is not always appropriate for every system. Proper micron rating selection depends on the equipment requirements, fluid flow needs, and contamination control goals of the application.

The article also describes how contamination control directly affects equipment reliability within hydraulic systems. Fine particles can circulate through pumps and valves, gradually increasing wear on internal components over time. Hydraulic filter specs help maintenance teams evaluate whether a filter can effectively remove contaminants before they damage equipment. The article notes that selecting the wrong micron rating may either reduce filtration protection or create unnecessary restriction within the system.

Beta rating is another specification highlighted throughout the article. The article explains that the beta rating measures filtration efficiency by comparing the number of particles entering the filter to the number exiting the filter. Higher beta ratings generally indicate stronger filtration efficiency at a specific particle size. Reviewing beta rating information allows operators to compare actual filtration performance rather than relying only on external dimensions or appearance.

Pressure drop is another critical topic covered in the article. Every filter creates some resistance as fluid moves through the filter media, but excessive restriction can reduce system efficiency and increase stress on hydraulic pumps. The article explains that filters with high pressure drop may force pumps to work harder during operation, especially when contamination levels rise. Carefully reviewing hydraulic filter specs helps maintenance teams maintain the correct balance between filtration efficiency and fluid flow.

Collapse rating also plays a major role in hydraulic system protection. According to the article, collapse rating measures how much internal pressure stress a filter element can withstand before structural failure occurs. Systems exposed to rapid pressure fluctuations or cold-start conditions may place additional stress on filtration components. Selecting a filter with an insufficient collapse rating can result in internal damage and contamination circulating throughout the system.

Seal compatibility is another important detail addressed in the article. Hydraulic fluids can vary significantly depending on operating temperature, chemical composition, and equipment application. The article explains that seals must remain compatible with those fluids to prevent leaks, swelling, or material breakdown over time. Even properly sized filters may fail prematurely if sealing materials cannot tolerate the operating environment.

The article further explains that hydraulic filter specs help maintenance departments improve consistency across multiple hydraulic systems. Reviewing specifications carefully allows facilities to standardize filtration performance while avoiding mismatched replacements that may shorten equipment life. The article also notes that proper filtration supports cleaner hydraulic oil, reduces oxidation, and longer service intervals over time.

How Do Hydraulic Filter Specs Help Protect Oil, Pumps, and Equipment? features insights from Drew Wright, Filtration Expert of Rochester, New York, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation