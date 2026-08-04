A New HelloNation Article Explains How Retirees Can Determine the Right Cash Reserve for Their Needs.

REDDING, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How much cash should you keep in retirement? A HelloNation article now addresses that question, explaining how income sources, monthly expenses, and comfort with market swings all shape the right cash reserve.

The article explains that cash plays an important role in retirement by covering everyday expenses without forcing the sale of investments during a market downturn.

Ted Thatcher, Owner/President Speed Speed

According to the article, holding too much cash can work against a retiree, since money sitting outside the market usually loses purchasing power as prices rise over time.

The article recommends starting by adding up housing, food, insurance, and other regular costs to get a clear picture of monthly spending before setting a cash reserve target.

Financial Advisors often note that steady income from Social Security, a pension, or an annuity can reduce how much cash a retiree needs to hold.

A retiree with fewer guaranteed income sources may want a larger cash cushion, the article explains, to avoid selling investments at a loss during a downturn.

Health considerations matter too, according to the article, since expecting upcoming medical costs can make it wise to keep extra cash on hand rather than withdrawing from investments.

The article suggests separating cash into different purposes, with one account for daily expenses and a separate reserve set aside for emergencies or large unexpected costs.

Market volatility is described in the article as one of the main reasons cash matters so much in retirement, since a downturn can feel more stressful without a paycheck to rely on.

A cash cushion allows investments time to recover after a downturn, the article notes, which can help prevent locking in losses by selling shares at a low point.

As a Financial Advisor with Bright Lake Wealth in Redding, California, Ted Thatcher helps clients calculate a cash reserve that fits their income, expenses, and comfort with uncertainty.

The article also notes that keeping too much money in cash can slow long term growth, since inflation can quietly reduce the value of cash that stays uninvested.

Interest rates are described as another factor, since higher rates can make cash accounts earn a reasonable return while remaining accessible for near term needs.

The article recommends reviewing a cash position at least once a year, since expenses, income sources, and comfort level can all change over time.

Some retirees think of their money in tiers, the article explains, with one tier for near term spending, another for a few years of expenses, and the remainder invested for long term growth.

This approach can provide stability without giving up long term growth potential, according to the article, and makes it easier to ride out market swings without panic.

Where a cash reserve is kept also matters, the article notes, since a savings account, a money market account, or a short term certificate of deposit can each play a different role.

The article points out that upcoming large expenses, such as a home repair or a vehicle purchase, can temporarily raise the amount of cash a retiree wants available.

The article concludes that there is no single correct amount of cash for every retiree, since the right balance depends on personal income, expenses, health, and comfort with uncertainty.

How Much Cash Should You Keep in Retirement? features insights from Ted Thatcher, Financial Advisor of Redding, California, in HelloNation.

Please click the link to read the article and view important disclosures.

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SOURCE HelloNation