In HelloNation, Moving Expert Mike Marschhausen Explains How to Protect Fragile and High-Value Items During a Move

The article explains how planning, communication, and specialized packing help protect valuable belongings throughout the moving process.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How should fragile items and high-value belongings be handled during a move to prevent damage? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Moving Expert Mike Marschhausen of Fit 2 Move Moving Services in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The article explains how early planning, clear communication, and specialized handling can reduce the risk of damage to delicate possessions during a move.

Mike Marschhausen - Owner/CEO - Fit 2 Move Moving Services Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that not every household item can be packed or transported in the same way. Fragile items such as glass furniture, musical instruments, fine art, and family heirlooms often require specialized materials, additional planning, and custom crating. Identifying these belongings before moving day gives movers time to prepare the correct equipment and packing methods.

Communication is one of the most important moving preparation steps discussed in the article. Customers should identify fragile items and specialty pieces during the estimate process rather than waiting until moving day. Providing photographs, measurements, and other details helps movers determine what materials, equipment, and staffing will be needed.

The article also explains that standard furniture and household boxes can often be handled with familiar moving techniques. Fragile items, valuable artwork, and delicate furniture require more protection to prevent scratches, chips, pressure damage, and other problems during transportation. Advance notice allows the moving crew to develop a handling plan before arriving.

Piano moving is highlighted as a specialty task that requires experience, precision, and proper equipment. Upright and baby grand pianos must be carefully wrapped, lifted, and secured to protect their exterior finishes and internal components. The article notes that protective padding, specialized straps, and correct lifting techniques all contribute to safer transportation.

Artwork packing also requires an individualized approach. Paintings, framed photographs, sculptures, and other high-value pieces may benefit from custom crating, reinforced containers, corner guards, or protective foam. For long-distance moves, climate protection and additional reinforcement may help reduce damage caused by vibration or changing environmental conditions.

The HelloNation article provides several practical packing for moving tips that homeowners can follow. Clearly labeling boxes as fragile or marking the correct upright position helps movers identify delicate cargo. Removing loose glass panels, detachable furniture pieces, and other unsecured parts can also reduce the chance of breakage.

Customers should place screws, brackets, and other hardware in clearly labeled bags. When original manufacturer packaging is available, it may provide the best fit and protection for certain fragile items. These small preparation steps can make the moving process more organized and help prevent important details from being overlooked.

Antiques and family heirlooms require particular attention because they may have both financial and sentimental value. The article recommends using soft padding, separating stacked pieces, and confirming that insurance coverage reflects the value of the belongings. Discussing these concerns early helps ensure that the moving plan accounts for irreplaceable items.

The article also addresses why some homeowners hesitate to disclose fragile or specialty items. They may worry that special handling will complicate scheduling or increase costs. However, the article explains that complete information allows movers to prepare properly, avoid surprises, and bring the materials needed to handle delicate possessions efficiently.

The main takeaway is that successful moves begin with planning and open communication. Whether the move includes piano moving, artwork packing, antique furniture, or other fragile items, discussing those belongings during the estimate allows movers to develop an appropriate handling strategy. A few extra preparation steps can reduce stress, limit damage, and support a smoother moving day.

What Movers Need to Know About Fragile and High-Value Items features insights from Mike Marschhausen, Moving Expert of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation