In HelloNation, Flooring Expert Bill Myers Discusses the Difference Between Refinishing & Replacing Hardwood Floors

The article explains how a professional evaluation helps homeowners determine whether refinishing or replacement is the right solution.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Should you refinish or replace hardwood floors?

HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Flooring Expert Bill Myers of The Flooring Works in Rochester, NY. The article explains that the right choice depends on the condition beneath the surface and why a professional evaluation is the first step toward protecting the beauty and longevity of hardwood floors.

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The HelloNation article explains that everyday wear such as scratches, fading, and dull finishes does not always mean hardwood floors have reached the end of their lifespan. In many cases, hardwood floor refinishing can restore the original appearance while preserving the existing flooring. When the wood remains structurally sound, refinishing provides an effective way to improve both appearance and long-term durability.

According to the article, hardwood floor refinishing begins by sanding away the worn finish to expose fresh wood underneath. This process removes scratches, discoloration, and other cosmetic imperfections before a new stain and protective finish are applied. Because hardwood floor refinishing works with the existing material, it helps preserve the character and craftsmanship of quality solid hardwood while giving homeowners the appearance of a renewed floor.

The article also explains that not every floor is a candidate for refinishing. Significant water damage, warping, cupping, rot, or structural deterioration often require hardwood floor replacement instead. When damage extends beyond the finish and affects the integrity of the flooring system, hardwood floor replacement provides a more reliable long-term solution.

Movement within the flooring system is another important consideration discussed in the article. Loose boards, widespread shifting, or structural issues beneath the flooring may indicate problems that sanding alone cannot correct. The article notes that replacing damaged sections or completing a full hardwood floor replacement may be necessary when structural concerns are present.

To determine the best course of action, the article recommends scheduling a professional hardwood floor inspection. A thorough hardwood floor inspection evaluates more than surface appearance by examining board thickness, structural stability, moisture damage, previous refinishing history, and the overall condition of the flooring system. Flooring Expert Bill Myers' featured insights emphasize that understanding these factors helps homeowners choose the solution that best fits the condition of their floors.

The article also reminds homeowners that age alone should not determine whether hardwood floors are refinished or replaced. Many older floors made from solid hardwood continue performing well decades after installation because of the quality of the original materials. At the same time, newer floors that have experienced significant moisture damage may require replacement despite their relatively young age. A professional hardwood floor inspection provides the information needed to make decisions based on the floor's actual condition rather than its appearance.

The article concludes that both refinishing and replacement have important roles depending on the condition of the flooring. While hardwood floor refinishing is often the right choice for cosmetic wear on structurally sound floors, hardwood floor replacement becomes necessary when serious damage affects long-term performance. Evaluating hardwood floors carefully before beginning work helps homeowners restore both beauty and durability with confidence.

Should You Refinish or Replace Hardwood Floors? features insights from Bill Myers, Flooring Expert of Rochester, NY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation