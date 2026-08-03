Real Estate Agent Ally Seder of eXp Realty Shares Insights on the Risks of Overpricing Homes in HelloNation

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Aug 03, 2026, 08:00 ET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens if you price your home too high when listing it for sale? In a featured article on HelloNation, Ally Seder of eXp Realty in The Woodlands, Texas explains how overpricing can hurt a home's chances of selling and ultimately reduce its final sale value. The article, titled Why Pricing Your Home Too High Can Backfire, outlines why realistic pricing from day one is a smarter, more profitable strategy.

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Ally Seder, The Mike Seder Group
Ally Seder, The Mike Seder Group

According to Seder, timing is critical. New listings tend to generate the most interest during their first few days on the market. If the asking price is set too high, many buyers will immediately dismiss the property as unrealistic and move on. Even if the price is reduced later, these same buyers rarely return, and the listing risks growing stale. This perceived stagnation can create doubt among potential buyers and undermine confidence in the home.

Seder points out that pricing a home fairly from the beginning often attracts more interest and competition. When multiple buyers engage early, the resulting competition can naturally drive the final price upward—often beyond what a seller might have initially hoped for. This organic momentum is lost when a listing sits too long due to overpricing. Homes that linger tend to draw lower offers, as buyers assume the seller may now be more desperate to negotiate.

Working with a knowledgeable Realtor to evaluate comparable sales, market trends, and unique home features helps ensure the initial list price aligns with what the market will support. As emphasized in Why Pricing Your Home Too High Can Backfire, Ally Seder encourages sellers to see pricing not as guesswork but as a strategic tool that builds early interest, enhances negotiating power, and leads to better outcomes overall.

About HelloNation
HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.
www.hellonation.com

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