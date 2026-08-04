In HelloNation, Flooring Expert Josh Becker of Rapid City, SD, Explains Floor Care Through the Seasons

RAPID CITY, S.D., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners protect their floors through Rapid City's changing seasons? According to a HelloNation article, Flooring Expert Josh Becker of Thornton Flooring in Rapid City, SD, outlines how consistent floor care and seasonal maintenance help keep hardwood floors, vinyl, laminate, and carpet surfaces looking their best all year. His guidance focuses on humidity control, cleaning tips, and home flooring care practices tailored for the local climate.

Josh Becker - Branch Manager, Thornton Flooring in Rapid City, SD

Living in Rapid City means experiencing all four seasons in full force. Each brings different flooring challenges, from dry winter air to humid summer storms. The article explains that year-round maintenance begins with understanding how weather affects flooring materials. Regular cleaning, balanced indoor conditions, and small preventive measures can help preserve finishes, prevent warping, and extend a floor's lifespan.

Winter is the toughest time for flooring in Rapid City. Snow, ice, and road salt can easily be tracked indoors, scratching hardwood floors and leaving behind a white residue that dulls the finish. Melted snow can also seep into seams or grout lines, causing long-term moisture damage. The article advises placing durable doormats both outside and inside entrances to catch grit and water before it spreads. Adding a small boot tray near doors helps contain meltwater and keeps entryways clean. Consistent floor care during the winter prevents deep staining and wear.

Dry indoor air is another concern during winter months. Low humidity can cause hardwood floors to contract and leave small gaps between planks. Using a humidifier and maintaining humidity between 35 and 55 percent supports both floor stability and indoor comfort. The article notes that proper humidity control is one of the most important aspects of home flooring care in Rapid City, particularly for homes with hardwood floors.

When spring arrives, the focus shifts to cleaning away winter residue. Dust, sand, and salt often settle into corners or under furniture, where they can abrade the finish over time. The article recommends a thorough vacuuming or sweeping followed by a damp mop to remove leftover particles. These simple cleaning tips help restore shine and prevent scratching. Spring is also the best time to inspect for water spots or minor warping that may have developed during the cold months. Addressing these small issues early avoids costly repairs later.

Spring weather in Rapid City also brings mud. Entryways near garages or patios tend to collect soil, especially after rain. Mats with non-slip backings or washable rugs are ideal for trapping dirt before it spreads. Regularly cleaning these mats and wiping pets' paws before they enter helps maintain the rest of the home's flooring. Small habits like these make seasonal maintenance easier and protect floor finishes.

Summer introduces another set of challenges. Higher temperatures and humidity can cause wood or laminate floors to expand. To minimize these effects, the article suggests running air conditioning or a dehumidifier to keep indoor conditions stable. Moisture control prevents swelling and preserves the appearance of hardwood floors. The article also recommends placing mats near doors that open to patios or decks since summer rain and outdoor debris can quickly reach interior floors.

Sun exposure is another factor in summer floor care. Prolonged direct sunlight can fade or discolor hardwood, vinyl, and laminate surfaces. Using blinds, curtains, or UV-blocking window films during peak sunlight hours helps protect flooring color. Periodically moving rugs and furniture ensures that sunlight is distributed evenly, reducing noticeable fading in one area.

When fall arrives, Rapid City homeowners should focus on preparation for the upcoming winter. Fallen leaves, sticks, and outdoor debris can cause scratches or scuffs when tracked indoors. Regular sweeping prevents this grit from damaging finishes. The article recommends attaching protective pads to furniture legs to prevent marks when rearranging rooms for the holidays. Fall is an ideal time to check entryway mats for wear and replace them before snow season begins.

Autumn is also perfect for deep cleaning. After summer's dust and humidity, a professional cleaning refreshes flooring surfaces before the months when windows remain closed. Carpets especially benefit from deep cleaning, which removes pollen and restores texture. These steps improve air quality and extend the life of flooring materials through winter.

Throughout every season, the most effective approach to flooring care is consistency. Simple daily habits like vacuuming regularly, keeping moisture under control, and cleaning spills quickly create the best defense against long-term damage. The HelloNation article emphasizes that small actions taken regularly have a far greater impact than occasional major cleanings.

Each flooring type responds differently to Rapid City's climate, but the same core principles apply to all. Balanced humidity control, proper cleaning, and steady attention prevent problems before they start. With mindful year-round maintenance, homeowners can protect their flooring investment while keeping their homes comfortable and beautiful in every season.

Floor Care Through the Seasons in Rapid City features insights from Josh Becker, Flooring Expert of Rapid City, SD, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation