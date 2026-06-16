In HelloNation, Flooring Expert Steve Klaasen Details What Determines Hardwood Floor Installation Time

The article outlines the installation process and factors that influence project timelines and flooring performance.

ADA, Mich., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How long does hardwood floor installation take from start to finish? A recent HelloNation article featuring Flooring Expert Steve Klaasen of Klaasen Wood Floors answers that question by breaking down each stage of the process. The article explains that while many homeowners expect installation to take only a few days, several key factors, such as preparation, acclimation, and finishing, can extend the schedule and affect the final result.

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Klaasen points out that homeowners often underestimate how long hardwood installation really takes because they focus only on square footage. The reality is that every home has unique conditions that influence timing. In most average-sized homes, installation is completed within three to seven days, but this range can expand depending on the type of flooring, layout, and moisture levels. Understanding what affects hardwood floor installation time helps set realistic expectations and ensures smoother project planning.

The HelloNation feature notes that homes in areas such as Grand Haven, East Grand Rapids, Forest Hills, Spring Lake, and Holland often experience schedule changes due to humidity and a mix of both historic and newer construction. Older homes may require subfloor repairs or adjustments before installation, while local weather conditions can slow drying and curing times. These regional variables highlight why a professional evaluation is essential before setting a firm schedule.

The first step in any project involves removing the existing flooring. Carpet or floating laminate can come up quickly, but glued-down materials or tile take more effort. After removal, contractors inspect and repair the subfloor to fix squeaks, dips, or uneven areas. Though these repairs add a day or two to the process, they are critical for ensuring that the new flooring sits level and remains stable over time.

Once the surface is ready, the next stage is acclimation. Klaasen stresses that wood must adjust to the home's environment before being installed. Acclimation typically lasts three to five days, allowing the planks to balance with indoor temperature and humidity. Understanding how long wood should acclimate before installation can prevent future problems such as gapping or buckling. Contractors often use this time to prepare materials and layout plans so that installation can start immediately once the wood is ready.

When installation begins, timing depends on the method used. Solid hardwood is usually nailed down, while engineered wood may be glued or floated. Homes with complex layouts, stairs, or tile transitions also require extra care. Klaasen notes that the goal is not to rush but to ensure accuracy, since minor mistakes can lead to uneven boards or gaps that affect appearance and performance.

After the planks are in place, finishing work begins. Prefinished hardwood floors significantly shorten the timeline since they come ready-sealed from the factory. Once installed, these floors need only cleaning before use. Unfinished hardwood, however, requires sanding, staining, and sealing. Each coat of finish must dry and cure properly, which can take several days depending on the weather. Understanding why hardwood floor installation takes several days helps homeowners appreciate that patience leads to a more durable and beautiful result.

Final cleanup and inspection mark the last stage. Contractors remove dust and debris, check seams, and ensure trim pieces fit tightly. They may also advise waiting a short time before moving furniture back into place so that the finish can continue to harden. Many homeowners are surprised at how much detail is required during this stage, but it ensures the surface remains smooth and damage-free.

Klaasen also explains that certain outside factors can influence installation time. Product delivery delays, limited home access, or other remodeling projects happening at the same time can slow progress. Weather also plays a role since temperature and humidity affect drying and curing. Skilled contractors consider these factors in their planning and explain how each one may influence the project timeline before work begins.

It is also important to note that adding more installers does not necessarily make the job faster. Hardwood flooring requires careful alignment and precision, and increasing the crew size does not cut the schedule in half. Each phase of installation builds on the one before it, and a steady, organized pace helps avoid mistakes that could require rework later.

Every hardwood installation follows its own rhythm, shaped by the materials, the layout, and the home's environment. A realistic schedule based on professional assessment rather than guesswork helps homeowners plan their projects with confidence. Klaasen reminds readers that when each step is completed with care, the final result is a strong, seamless floor that will look beautiful and perform well for decades.

How Long Does Hardwood Floor Installation Really Take? Features insights from Steve Klaasen, Flooring Expert of Ada, MI, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation