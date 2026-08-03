In HelloNation, Generator Expert Greg Brown Outlines How Often a Home Generator Should Be Serviced

The article explains how regular maintenance and annual inspections support dependable backup power during outages.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How often should a standby generator be serviced to ensure it works when the power goes out? HelloNation has published the answer in an article, featuring insights from Greg Brown of Varitech, Inc. in Louisville, KY.

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The HelloNation article explains that maintaining generator reliability depends on following a consistent home generator maintenance routine. While many homeowners assume a standby generator will operate without attention, regular generator service is essential to ensure dependable backup power. Without proper care, systems may not perform as expected during an outage.

Annual generator service is identified as the foundation of a strong generator maintenance schedule. The article notes that generator service should be performed at least once per year to inspect critical components and address wear. This annual generator service helps identify potential issues early, reducing the risk of unexpected failure and supporting long term generator reliability.

During a typical annual generator service, several key maintenance tasks are completed. The article explains that oil and oil filters are replaced to keep the engine running efficiently. Air filters are inspected and cleaned or replaced as needed to maintain proper airflow. Battery testing is also part of generator service, as battery issues are a common cause of startup problems. These steps are central to effective home generator maintenance.

Testing the system under load is another important part of generator service. The article highlights that running the standby generator under real demand conditions ensures it can handle the electrical load it was designed for. This process helps confirm generator reliability and is a critical element of a complete generator maintenance schedule.

In addition to annual generator service, certain components require replacement over time. Spark plugs, batteries, and filters typically need to be replaced every three to five years. The article explains that including these updates in a home generator maintenance plan helps maintain performance and reduces the likelihood of failure during an outage.

Skipping generator service can lead to significant risks. The article notes that small issues may go unnoticed without regular maintenance, only becoming apparent when the standby generator is needed for backup power. At that point, failure to start can leave a home without essential services, underscoring the importance of a consistent generator maintenance schedule.

Environmental conditions and usage patterns can also affect how often generator service is needed. Homes that rely more heavily on backup power may experience increased wear, requiring more frequent inspections. Even in areas with fewer outages, maintaining a regular home generator maintenance routine remains essential for ensuring generator reliability.

Keeping records of generator service is another helpful practice. The article explains that documenting maintenance dates and part replacements provides a clear history of the system's condition. This information supports better planning and ensures that no part of the generator maintenance schedule is overlooked.

Throughout the discussion, Generator Expert Greg Brown provides insight into how regular generator service and a structured home generator maintenance plan contribute to long term generator reliability. The article reinforces that consistent attention to maintenance is the key to dependable backup power.

The article concludes that a standby generator requires ongoing care to perform effectively. By following a generator maintenance schedule that includes annual generator service and periodic part replacement, homeowners can ensure reliable backup power and reduce the risk of system failure.

How Often Should a Home Generator Be Serviced to Stay Reliable? features insights from Greg Brown, Generator Expert of Louisville, KY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation